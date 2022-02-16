Democrats declare another ‘unconditional war’

Democrats in the House of Representatives recently introduced a bill which would declare “unconditional war on racism.” If passed, it would establish yet another new federal agency, this one called the “Department of Reconciliation.”

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) introduced the bill as H. Res. 919, though its full title is purportedly “Declaring an unconditional war on racism and invidious discrimination and providing the establishment of a Cabinet-level Department of Reconciliation charged with eliminating racism and invidious discrimination.” Department of Redundancy Department.

The bill also notes that “racism and invidious discrimination—like poverty in 1964—remain pervasive in our country,” and further adds that “systemic and institutionalized racism and invidious discrimination exist in virtually all areas of American life, including policing, criminal justice, housing, banking, voting, employment, education, the environment, and health care.”

Racism and invidious discrimination (RAID) does exist in today’s America, but is most commonly directed against straight white males, Christians, conservatives, and MAGA types, the latter two inarguably. The left, as always, engages in projection, typically with great success. To utilize a sports metaphor, “the best defense is a good offense.”

“Progressives” continually slander America by saying inane things like, “racism and invidious discrimination (RAID) remain pervasive in this country,” never mentioning the demonstrable fact that racism and invidious discrimination (RAID) have always been—and remain—pervasive in every country. Or that, in most non-homogenous countries, racism and invidious discrimination (RAID) are far worse.

Nonetheless, in the interest of fairness, diversity, equity, and inclusion, it should be mentioned that Rep. Green’s bill did not specifically state that, in this country, racism and invidious discrimination (RAID) are also present in sports, entertainment, the media, and religion -- and lurk in virtually all restaurants, movie theaters, laundry rooms, houses of ill repute, bingo parlors, game rooms, accountant’s offices, and fish-cleaning houses across the extraordinarily racist and invidiously discriminatory (RAID) plain.

An unconditional war on racism? How trite is that? Back in January of 1964, President Johnson declared an "unconditional war on poverty in America." Since then, taxpayers have spent more than $22 trillion to fight the “unconditional war on poverty in America.” Adjusted for inflation, that's more than three times the cost of all military wars since the American Revolution. And today’s poverty rate? Virtually identical to that of 58 years ago.

Therefore, I’m calling for an “unconditional war on empty virtue signaling.” I’m also calling for a ban on bullshit, and the abolishment of asininity. Which means, I guess, that I’m calling for the abolishment of the Democratic Party.

Just kidding, I’m not really calling for the abolishment of the Democratic Party, as logically and historically justifiable as that may be since it was—and is—the party of racism and invidious discrimination (RAID).

Conservatives don’t do things like that. Because we support freedom -- and don’t fear competition.

Photo credit: Ed Uthman CC BY-SA 2.0 license