COVID was always about control, it was never about the virus

Has anyone noticed that the anti-liberty left has lost the plot? Almost everyone knows that Omicron was the natural vaccine that they didn’t have to force down our throats, and yet they act like it never happened. If it weren’t such a dire threat to our freedoms and civil liberties, their destruction and disarray all over the states and the great white North would be incredibly comical. Especially since these are the same folks who deign to inform the rest of us how we should live.

Those of us on the side of freedom tend to forget that the anti-liberty left could never survive if they were honest and forthright in their intentions. You could tell they weren’t concerned about the threat of COVID when they did the worst thing possible in the middle of a pandemic. Opening the border to an illegal invasion from around the world was bad enough, made even worse by distributing potential plague carriers throughout the country.

The “threat to democracy” (aka, the threat to Democrats) in their losing power meant they needed to import new voters. Being very careful to exclude people who know of their socialist national agenda and would never vote for them. In other words, they discouraged Cubans from trying to reach our shores and are deporting Venezuelans fleeing socialism.

We also should know by now that we can’t depend on the corporate media to tell us anything beyond the daily propaganda points. Much less keep us informed on the important matters of the day. Goodness knows they are far too busy chasing the breaking story of a mostly peaceful protest from over a year ago or dredging up nonsensical gossip about hearsay rumors that imply some sort of long-past issue with President Trump.

These days you must look beyond the propaganda pimps to those with a proven track record of citing the primary sources such as Dr. John Campbell with 2.22M subscribers on YouTube. There are of course other sources, but he has been tracking the Omicron variant from its discovery last November. He cited the primary sources in the UK and the states in showing that cases are declining rapidly.

The odd thing is that the anti-liberty left and the legacy media are avoiding this story (pardon the pun) like the plague. From the time that cases started dropping in some locations in January, they’ve had their own media blackout on what was taking place.

The far-left authoritarians in the media and the government (and who can tell the difference these days?) are on autopilot in their bizarro little world where the COVID emergency still rages. An alternative universe where they’ve gone and banished the phase of natural immunity, so they think it doesn’t exist. These are allegedly educated adults acting like children with their hands over their ears screaming so they can’t hear anything about real science and real data.

One explanation for their bizarre behavior could be the bombshell report from Project Veritas with an FDA Executive Officer, Christopher Cole:

You’ll have to get an annual shot [COVID vaccine]. I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet ‘cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up. … There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations. It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue. It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring -- if they can -- if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.

Who doesn’t like it when a far-left business interest colludes with the government to force you to buy their product? As P.J. O’Rourke (1947–2022) RIP once famously said:

If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free.

You aren’t going to get those boosters for free, they are going to cost you a lot more than mere greenbacks, gold coins, silver, or digital dollars (something else our betters would like to shove down our throats). Laura Ingraham made this point the other night, we now have a political movement from the bowels of the nation that has a problem with freedom.

You can always tell when far-left authoritarian fascists have a problem with people demanding liberty and their common-sense civil rights: they start calling them terrorists or other pejoratives. They never address their true grievances because that would show the left as being anti-liberty or anti-freedom. They are as deceitful as the day is long and never complain about putting in overtime for their lies since they always see the ends justifying the means.

Anti-liberty leftists love to lie with language, and that’s the reason we use that term for them. It’s an in-your-face response to their usual exploitation of a positive term. The term’s origins relate to Libertas the female personification of liberty and personal freedom in Roman religion. They’ve played everyone a fool – especially those who are truly liberal – for years now. Ironically, their masks have come off and they have shown themselves as petty tyrants. While they project their rampant fascistic intent on the pro-freedom right.

These are people who make used car salesmen look honest by comparison. Just look at their socialist national agenda and you will know that they could give a demon rat’s behind for progress, democracy, or liberty. Then they will turn around and tell you with a straight face that they are progressive, democratic liberals. Around the farm, we use a few colorful metaphors for that kind of BS – Biden Speak – most of which aren’t proper in polite company.

The good news is that more people are seeing through the lies of the anti-liberty left. That’s all they have in resisting the desire for freedom. They can call ordinary people terrorists all they want, but facts speak for themselves, that’s why their lies are disintegrating and why they are growing more and more desperate to keep a tight grip on our liberty.

