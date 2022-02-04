Biden's Rule: Trust me, but don't dare verify because it's none of your business

President Reagan used to say 'trust, but verify.'

Joe Biden has shortened that to everyone just trust.

This authoritarian Biden 'rule' was made evident in the course of the Feb. 3 briefing at the Department of State.

“It’s an action that you say they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that,” [Associated Press diplomatic writer Matt Lee] said. “This is like crisis actors, really, this is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now. What evidence do you have to support the idea that there’s some propaganda film in the making?” [State Department spokesman Ned] Price answered that there was “information known to the U.S. government,” but Lee again interrupted, asking, “Where is it?”

...and...

“I’m sorry you’re doubting the information that’s in the possession of the U.S. government,” Price said.

That exchange happened when State department propagandist Ned Price refused to provide AP reporter Matt Lee evidence for Price's assertion that Russia was readying a "false flag" operation to provoke hostilities in Ukraine. Price brushed off Lee by suggesting that the veteran correspondent will believe Russia over the U.S. administration and its allies' statements.

Lee did not back down, pointing out that past administration statements, on Iraq possessing weapons of mass destruction, and on rosy prospects for withdrawing from Afghanistan, turned out to be false.

The Daily Caller's account noted that Lee continued to press Price for details -- and Price just ignored his good journalistic efforts to pin the Bidenites down.

Unfortunately, Lee is an exception these days when it comes to a dishonest, controlled media. What the Feb. 3 incident at the State Department briefing room makes clear is that whereas, six years ago, the left only accused, falsely and maliciously, Donald Trump of being a Putin asset, under Biden, anyone who refuses to accept administration declarations at face value will be accused of being a Putin asset. In the 1950s this approach was called McCarthyism.

Two simple questions come to mind to indicate how repressive the media atmosphere is with Biden in the White House. First, is it Russia that has been expanding into western Europe the past three decades -- or has it been NATO that has moved into eastern Europe?

Second, hasn't the Biden family made big bucks by meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs?

There can be no doubt as to the answers to these questions, can there?

But where are media reporters as courageous as AP's Matt Lee to ask these two simple questions? They will not be found, however, at media outlets strictly observing Biden's Transcendent First (and Only) Rule: Trust me, just don't ask for verification.

This Biden rule, operative in controlled countries, not free democracies, serves to keep the American people in the dark -- and as the Washington Post's new slogan declares: "Democracy dies in darkness" -- thereby stifling the open debate that separates a free country from a totalitarian state.

Alas, there are no indications (so far) that congressional Republicans will demand evidence to support administration propaganda.

Also, news on February included reports that Biden is deploying 3,000 U.S. troops -- to escalate tensions with Russia, no doubt. One hears, as yet, only silence from Congress.

One further question comes to mind: Where an authoritarian regime can get away with accusing, without evidence, another government of provoking an international incident, isn't war more likely to be the result, war resulting from the actions of the accusing government?

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube