Biden recounts how he laid a dead dog at the doorstep of a constituent

I think we are supposed to find this funny:

Biden told the [county legislative association's] crowd gathered at the Washington Hilton that, 'I know from personal experience how hard the job you have is.' He recalled how he represented a middle class to working class district, with 'one very wealthy neighborhood' within its confines. 'And I got a call one night, a woman said to me - obviously not of the same persuasion as I was politically - call me and say, "there's a dead dog on my lawn,"' the president said. 'And I said, "yes ma'am, did you call the county?" And she said, "yes, they're not here." And I said, "well, I'll get 'em in the morning,"' he recalled. The woman wouldn't accept that answer. 'She said, "I want it removed now, I pay your salary,"' the president said. 'So I went over. I picked it up. She said I want it out of my front yard,' Biden said. 'I put it on her doorstep,' he added, to laughs.

How charming. A little ice breaker. A crowd pleaser. All good clean fun.

It's said that dementia impedes one's judgment, and this looks like a good instance of it. Biden has told a lot of disgusting stories in recent years, but mostly ones that reveal his inner racism or skeevy obsessions with kids (Remember his tale of leg hairs, swimming pools, and cockroaches?) White House spokesweasel is likely to have to clean up after this one. But never before have we seen it roll out from him in his unfiltered state of mind that he was capable of political revenge and implicit violence. After all, he bills himself as Mr. Congeniality. He's the guy who's all about unity. He claims he'll fire people "on the spot" who are disrespectful.

Well, now we have another side, the real and unfiltered side. One wonders what else he did.

It's frankly grotesque that Biden thought his little to-do with teaching his dissenting constituent a lesson by placing a dead, rotting carcass on her doorstep was actually humorous. It's actually pretty vile.

Joe Biden was a councilman for the New Castle, Delaware, city council from 1970 to 1972. He got elected to the Senate in November 1972. He was more than likely carrying on an illicit love affair with Jill Biden while married to another woman, who was conveniently (for him) killed in a car crash on Dec. 18, 1972, so life was full of secrets, machinations, and dishonesty-laden tangled webs at the time.

Around the time Biden was laying a dead dog onto the door of a political dissident, The Godfather was released on March 15, 1972, and was playing in theatres. The hugely popular film was known for its frightening mob imagery of a decapitated horse head in a bed. That was a symbol of intimidation and terror for those who don't play ball with the stealthily operating mafia. Mob politics is little different from Chicago-style machine politics, so Biden's act seemed rather violent. The Godfather was always President Obama's favorite movie. One wonders if it was also Joe's given that was natural for him to act the same sort of stunt out on a constituent of the wrong political party who like the film character who found the horse head in his bed, refused to take the offer.

So now we have it, Joe feeling loosey-goosey around a group of city council people, and letting the truth hang out and everybody getting a good laugh about it. Was it funny at the time, too? Was it the right way to serve a constituent? Or was it a sign that the Bidens play dirty with every human being they come in contact with and reserve specially violent dirty tricks for those who don't share their politics, or political team?

Mobsters, if you've ever read any non-fiction books about them -- e.g. Donnie Brasco, The Sting Man, Wise Guy -- have a harsh, jagged, dehumanized sense of humor.

Biden shares it.

It kind of tells us how he plays as news and revelations roll out from Hunter Biden's computer about the demandingness of "the Big Guy" for his ten percent (that too feels like mafia-style politics) and his odd refusal to confront America's adversaries. Seems there's a lot under the table. And his temper is known to be utterly foul.

Character tells, and Joe's rotten character has so filled him the truth is spilling out. It's yet another reason to think that Biden is unfit for any political office. When the final truth comes out about what he's been up to, he should be treated as the person he's telling us he is. When bad people tell us who they are, believe them.

Image: GPA photo archive, via Flickr // public domain. Image altered.