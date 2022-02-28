Are North Americans getting comfortable with tyranny?

Tamara Lich, a 47-year-old mother from Alberta, was arrested and charged recently for "counseling to commit mischief" after raising more than $10 million through a GoFundMe campaign in support of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protesters.

Then, incredibly, Ontario Court justice Julie Bourgeois denied Lich bail, claiming she was not convinced that Lich would go home quietly and discontinue her counseling activity if she were released on bond. According to the Ottawa Citizen, Judge Bourgeois told Lich: "I cannot be reassured that if I release you into the community that you will not re-offend. Your detention is necessary for the protection and safety of the public."

Even violent offenders are often offered bail — but Judge Julie refused to grant it to someone who legally raised money for those engaging in a peaceful protest to win back freedoms that a tyrannical government took from them?! Because she couldn't be certain that Lich wouldn't "re-offend" if she was released back into the community?

Any judge could say that about anyone who has been arrested. If that were a standard, no one would ever be granted bail, and no one would ever be released. In this case, it is beyond preposterous — and truly appalling. The "protection and safety of the public" would literally be better served if Judge Bourgeois were behind bars.



How did Canada and the United States get to where we are today, with our basic freedoms in dire jeopardy of being permanently extinguished?

Well, in related news, a new poll revealed that 65.7% of Democrats who are likely to vote in the 2022 midterms are okay with the actions that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government took to quell the freedom protests. The poll, conducted by the Trafalgar Group between February 18 and February 20, asked those surveyed, "Do you approve or disapprove of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of the trucker protest in his country?"

A majority of all those polled disapproved of Trudeau's actions, as did over 83% of Republicans, but nearly two in every three Democrats gave a thumbs-up to fascist oppression. Sadly, this makes sense because Democrats control virtually all levels of government, as well as corporate America, Big Tech, academia, media, and entertainment, and they do not want that power challenged by anyone, anywhere, anytime.

The ironically (and amusingly) named Bourgeois makes that clear.

This is why the rest of us must challenge their power. Every day. No matter what. Or one day soon we will find that we are led by a Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, or Kim Jong-un. The Biden and Trudeau administrations have made that clear.