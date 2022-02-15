AOC’s boast about Texas turning Blue

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit the campaign trail in Texas over the weekend. The following is a key portion of her speech at San Antonio, Texas:

"Texas turning blue is inevitable. It will happen, the only question is when Texas. The only question is: When?"

Texas is currently the most populous Republican-controlled state.

Ocasio-Cortez speaking in San Antonio (YouTube screengrab)

Texas has 38 Electoral College votes and 36 representatives in the U.S. House.

The Texas House is controlled by the Republicans and comprises of 82 Republicans and 67 Democrats. The Texas Senate is also controlled by Republicans and comprises of 18 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

The Governor of Texas is Republican.

In 2020, President Trump carried the state, winning 52.1% to Biden’s 46.5%. In 2016, President Trump carried the state, winning 52.1% to Hillary’s 43.5%.

Trump received 1.2 million more votes in 2020, than he did in 2016, while Biden received 1.4 million votes more than Hillary.

What caused Biden’s votes to grow? Perhaps he is more likable than Hillary? Perhaps independents voted for him? Perhaps there has been demographic shift?

A 2020 census shows that Texas has become more suburban and far more ‘diverse’ -- which is a code word for the Democrat base.

Also, urban constituencies in Texas are flipping Democrat, especially in areas like Austin where the young are migrating from other states.

So, was does one make of AOC remarks?

Fostering a demographic shift across the US has been a long-term Democrat project. The goal is to flood the Republican precincts with migrants and relax the voting laws to permit voting irrespective of citizenship or proof of identity, which will result in drowning the impact Republican votes.

To facilitate this, they invite foreigners to the US, then they open up the borders to allow easy crossing and restrict the powers of border security agents. They surreptitiously transport these illegal migrants across the country via night charter flights.

All of this is being done under Biden.

Recently, U.S. officials recorded over 1.7 million illegal border crossings in the past year; this is the highest since record tracking began.

Poor migrants will be dependent upon the government for their survival. This is the underclass that is likely to be the voter bank that the Democrats have always coveted. This plan has been successfully implemented in New York and California.

All through the 1900s, California elected Republican governors that included Ronald Reagan. But now, owing to the demographic shift and the ideological brainwashing in state-run schools, a poor performer and a hypocrite about Covid-19 rules, Gavin Newsom easily defeated a recall effort.

The other beneficiary of this power monopoly is AOC herself, who will most likely continue to be re-elected to Congress for a very long time and maybe someday becomes senator or even governor.

Back in 2019, Texas Senator Ted Cruz had rightly observed the following:

'If we lose Texas, it's game over. I don't believe Texas will turn blue but central to that is we're going to have to work to communicate and turn people out.'

The demographic shift in Texas and a few other states will impact the outcome of national-level electoral contests. It could lead the Democrats to have a permanent majority in the House, the Senate, and a presence in the White House. It may take a few decades, but if left unchecked it will occur.

Despite her claims of compassion, these migrants will never be settled anywhere near AOC’s place of work or residence. Despite supporting the ‘defund the police' movement and open borders, AOC wants armed police protection and barricades in Washington when US citizens stage protests. If she spots unvetted migrants lurking around her vicinity expect draconian steps to be taken to keep her safe.

These migrants will be resettled in working class localities. The impact of this exodus is a considerable burden on the infrastructure and resources such as schools, hospitals, roads, parks, and law enforcement.

These unvetted migrants from faraway lands will alter the social fabric considerably. There can be a spike in crime. Religious fundamentalists among migrants may commit brutal heinous 'honor' crimes in the name of fighting blasphemy.

But these crimes will not happen anywhere near AOC. She will continue to live comfortably and attend the MET gala where tickets are priced at $35,000 apiece, while tables range from $200,000 to $300,000.

These illegal migrants may work for meager wages. This will be a boon to corporations looking for cheap temporary labor to pick their fruit or do other seasonal menial jobs. These corporate houses are usually big donors for the Democrats. It will lead to a depression of wages and unemployment for local people.

Once upon a time, socialists described the idea of open borders as a "right-wing scheme" because it hurts the worker. But neo-socialist AOC knows that her employment will never be in peril. Illegal migrants will never be permitted to challenge AOC electorally and replace her in Congress. Their job is to merely vote for her and be subservient to her. The unemployment will only occur among the working class.

To sum it up, AOC and Democrats will reap the benefits from states such as Texas turning blue, but the working class will have to suffer the dire consequences.

However, the Democrats, as always, could be making a mistake by thinking of the migrants as a homogenous group.

Most of migrants originate from theocratic or totalitarian or communist or nations in South America, the Middle East, and Africa. They have migrated to the US looking for a quality life which includes freedom. When they notice the totalitarian proclivities of the Democrats, they will vote against them.

Most of these migrants who are religious and will irked by fanatical Democrat advocacy or abortion, gay "marriage," transgenderism, etc.

So this plan could backfire.

Back to AOC's utterances on Texas. She may have blurted out the truth in a moment of hubris or excitement. But irrespective of her reasons, the Republicans would be wise to take AOC’s boasts seriously.

Leaving matters unattended could result in the Californication of the US and someday there may be a President AOC and that would be most unfortunate.