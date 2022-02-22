An unstoppable peaceful protest on 18 wheels

Americans are ticked off at the shenanigans going on in Canada. Martial law for a few thousand truckers protesting mandates? Seizing bank accounts? Trampling peaceful protesters with horses? All this to force people to get an injection that doesn't work for an illness that causes less death than the seasonal flu? This has gone too far.

U.S. truckers are even angrier. They are the critical part of our transportation system that gets goods from the farms and factories to the stores, and they worked tirelessly during the darkest days of the pandemic.

Now they, too, are being forced to get the shots, despite the fact that they spend 95% of their time isolated in their trucks. If unvaxxed truckers can't cross into Canada, that will be another blow to our already failing supply chain and will weaken our economy.

I saw an idea online about a safe way for truckers to support their brethren in Canada, and protest similar overreaches in the U.S. It's called #12NoonTruckStop and makes a lot of sense.

The idea is for all truckers to safely pull to the side of the road every day at 12 noon and stop for 12 minutes. Hundreds of trucks would line the highways, and people could honk their support. At 12:12 P.M. they're back on the road.

In Canada, Justin Trudeau has turned his country into a virtual dictatorship because of peaceful protests he calls an "insurrection."

Our president is doing exactly the same thing, using COVID as an excuse to shut down our country and concentrate more and more power into the hands of the progressives, the bureaucracy, Big Tech, and mega-corporations. And now he's offering his support to Trudeau to do the same.

We must find peaceful ways to protest this takeover of our country and the elimination of our freedoms. This kind of simple protest by our truckers could be the visible sign that we've all finally had enough.

A 12 noon truck stop doesn't cost a thing, it isn't illegal, and no one can stop it. If you know a trucker, please tell him to set an alarm for 11:58 am each day so he can pull to the side of the road and have his voice heard.

If we don't stand up to this now, the liberties that make America great will be lost, and with a corrupt administration in charge, our rights will never be given back.

