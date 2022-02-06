America’s crime spike goes much deeper than policing or the lack of it

There’s a spike in crime right now in the United States and the only thing that surprises me about that is that nobody expected it. The right says there’s not enough support for law enforcement. The left claims it’s because of systematic racism. Tucker Carlson says it’s due to left-wing policies in Democrat-run cities. I agree with almost everything Tucker says, but not this one.

Every news anchor or newspaper journalist has a different reason for the rise in crime, but I haven’t heard one that makes sense yet. This won’t be solved by throwing more money at or defunding the police. Systematic racism isn’t why crime is getting worse.

When I was a teenager, I watched as Bill Clinton lied to congress in front of the entire nation when he was questioned about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. He knowingly committed felony perjury and adultery when he was a sitting President of the United States and there were absolutely zero consequences for his actions. The entire time he was in office, there was scandal after scandal and he was never held accountable for any of it. The Bush and Obama administrations were no better.

You can look back over the years at Whitewater, Vince Foster, WMDs, Benghazi, ATF gun-walking, the Russia hoax, and so many more blatant crimes by people sitting in the District of Columbia. The scandals were and are never-ending and there is never any accountability for any of them. And these same scandalous men nominate our Supreme Court Justices. Let that sink in for a minute or two.

We’ve had only one honorable man serve as President of the United States in this century. This honorable quality so offended the Washington swamp people that they ginned up a hoax accusing him of treason, impeached him twice, and allowed him to be cheated out of his second term in office because he wasn’t one of them.

Joe Biden is a known liar and plagiarist. The only reason that I’m not calling him a criminal is because he hasn’t been convicted for the crimes that we all know he’s committed. People need to wake up and smell the swamp. You can’t steal right in front of your kids and then expect them to be law-abiding citizens when they grow up. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out.

How did Nancy Pelosi get as wealthy as she is on a public servant’s salary? We’re not stupid. If the people that run this country cannot manage to follow the law, then why should anyone else?

We work 40 or more hours a week just to have our paychecks snatched by the government for taxes. Sometimes we rob Peter to pay Paul just to keep the electricity on and then, when we turn on the television, we hear Nancy Pelosi claim that “we’re a nation of laws” right after she made a fortune in Tesla stock. Come on, man!

Crime is spiking because the American people are becoming as morally bankrupt as the politicians in our government. Harsher sentences won’t help stop crime because the jails and prisons are already packed full. More police won’t solve anything for the same reason.

If you want to fix the problem with crime, you need to start by clearing out the swamp in Washington. Our leaders need to be held accountable like everyone else. Nobody is supposed to be above the law here but you could have fooled me.

Our own Olympic athletes are choosing to represent other countries now and the media blames it on greed. Eileen Gu doesn’t have enough pride in her country to represent it. That’s why she isn’t representing the United States. She shouldn’t be blamed for that. When American’s are proud to be American’s again, our problems will start to go away too. We need to make America great again.