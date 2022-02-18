A pandemic driven by politics, not science

As we have been dealing with the COVID-19 virus for more than two years, we are now seeing the beginning of its worldwide decline.

One fact remains clear: that in spite of the continued exhortation to "follow the science," many in positions of leadership have done nothing of the sort. They ignored the science and chose to use politics to govern and justify their actions.

From the very beginning, when COVID-19, a disease caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, was discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, politicians utilized "science" for political gain. From the onset, President Trump was derided by many in the Democrat party for imposing a travel ban from China. Both science and common sense would dictate that if a contagious disease were discovered, the initial action is to isolate it to prevent further contagion. We will never know the impact of this measure, but I suspect that his prudent and common-sense actions saved thousands of lives.

Once COVID gained a foothold in the United States anyway, we were constantly bombarded by conflicting information by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and our own Anthony Stephen Fauci, serving as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical adviser to the president. "Guidance" was often conflicted and changed from day to day — e.g., from no requirement to wear a mask to the more masks you wear, the better! No requirement for social distance, as evidenced by Speaker Pelosi parading through the street of Chinatown, to strict lockdowns and closure of public facilities to include schools. Then lots of social distancing.

It is important to note that individuals such as Dr. Fauci are epidemiologists by trade and are focused only on preventing the spread of disease and not the severe psychological and social impacts brought on by lockdowns. They are merely advisers to our leaders and not risk managers considering the impact of a nationwide lockdown on both the economy and the psyche of the nation. We have approximately 50,000 traffic deaths a year, yet we still allow people to drive motor vehicles because we have determined that in spite of the fact that people are killed every day on the highways, the risk outweighs the impact of shutting down the nation's highways.

Once our national lockdown was in full force and our schools closed, all in the name of "science," it soon became apparent that our leadership relished the idea of having this power over our everyday lives, yet many of them were often caught maskless or violating the mandate on social distancing that they imposed on everyday Americans. Good enough for thee, but not required by me when in the eyes of the public was a clear indication of the hypocrisy and callousness of those in power.

In addition, vital first responders such as doctors, nurses, and members of our military were summarily dismissed for failing to get vaccinated in spite of the fact that many already had natural immunity from previously contracting COVID. These were the very people who risked their lives day in and day out to protect and save earlier in the pandemic. Mandatory vaccines and boosters became the order of the day by those in power with little emphasis on treating COVID once it was contracted. A mere coincidence in exercising power over our individual freedoms? I think not.

As it appears we may be finally turning the corner on COVID, it should come as no surprise that a Johns Hopkins University study concluded that "lockdowns have done little to reduce COVID deaths but have had devastating effects on economies and numerous social ills." The study, titled "A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality," said lockdowns in Europe and the U.S. reduced COVID-19 deaths by 0.2 percent. Shelter-in-place orders were also ineffective, reducing COVID-19 mortality by 2.9%. The bottom line: "We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality."

It is also no surprise that as the midterm elections are fast approaching and the poll numbers of the Biden-Harris administration continue to plummet, many of the draconian measures put into place by those in power have now been rescinded. Following the science? No. More likely, an insatiable appetite to for those in power to stay in power and to continue to control the lives of everyday Americans.

Image: Pixabay, Pixabay License.