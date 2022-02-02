A lot of Republican congress members are trying to foil MAGA candidates

Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 Republican primary reflected the feelings of ordinary Americans that the political class—especially the Republican political class—had betrayed them. Whether these politicians were simply lukewarm conservatives or actual false-flag Democrats was irrelevant. What mattered was that they, along with the Democrats, sold out America through open borders, sending manufacturing to China, and bowing to the racism industry. These same Republicans-who-are-not-conservatives are now working hard to make sure that Trump’s MAGA agenda stays good and dead.

The Reuters’ report alerting me to the congressional Republicans pushing back against MAGA candidates frames them as heroes who are fighting back against “the former president’s desire for vengeance.” While it’s true that Trump is working to keep those House members who voted to impeach him from returning to Congress, the reality is that these House members oppose Trump because they’re effectively pro-Democrat. Call them quislings, Vichy Republicans, Manchurian politicians, or what you will, but these are the people who, along with the Democrats, want open borders, China’s control over all American production, and the continued ascendency of the racism industry. They hate you as much as the Democrats do.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, I guess, that these Vichy Republicans are getting a lot of support from their fellow Republican congresspeople as they head into their primaries:

At least 71 Republican members of the House of Representatives and Senate transferred money to the campaigns of seven House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection arising from last year's Capitol riot and Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict him. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, and a group aligned with Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, were among those making the donations. [snip] [C]ongressional Republicans are donating to colleagues who Trump has disparaged as "disloyal" and "losers," according to financial disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission ahead of a Monday deadline. The incumbents targeted by Trump ended 2021 with more money in their campaign war chests than any of their challengers, including those backed by Trump.

For those of you who like Elise Stefanik, she’s one of the leaders of the anti-MAGA pack, giving $5,000 to Jaime Herrera-Beutler, an anti-Trump Republican.

It’s not just congresscritters who hate ordinary Americans. George W. Bush maxed out on his contributions to Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski, two people who are the living embodiment of “Republican in Name Only.” In other words, Bush, who helped destroy the Republican brand, hates Trump so much he’d rather empower Democrats than help Americans. Meanwhile, Scooter Libby, whom Trump pardoned when Bush wouldn’t, is attending a Liz Cheney fundraiser. For whatever reason, the word “scum” keeps floating in my mind.

Frankly, for me, this isn’t about Trump. It’s about the MAGA movement that I’d like to think is bigger even than the man who started it. Every one of those NeverTrumpers was and is effectively a pro-Biden person. They are in bed with a Democrat administration that is the most inept, racist, anti-American, tyrannical, corrupt administration in America’s history. Whether because they’ve always been closet Democrats or because their personal dislike for Trump blinds them to all other considerations, they have arrayed themselves with the enemies of ordinary Americans.

I’ve said before and I’ll say again: This year’s primaries matter tremendously. Do not be blinded by snazzy campaign ads from soft-leftist “Republicans” overflowing with ill-gotten NeverTrump cash. Pay attention to alliances and principles.