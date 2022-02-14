As reported by Fox News: Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and the Freedom Convoy truckers have reached an agreement to move trucks from residential neighborhoods.

Here you can find the true nature of the Freedom Convoy movement. The truckers shut it all down, reduced the mayor to begging through backchannel negotiations for them to move. They have agreed in the name of businesses staying afloat and relief for the average citizen. Where were these businesses and citizens to stand with the truckers whose livelihoods were taken from them for not submitting to the Wuhan plague jabs? Nothing makes them do this, other than their own moral compasses -- something many of these businesses and people obviously do not have.

"The Freedom Convoy Board agree with your request to reduce pressure on the residents and businesses in the City of Ottawa. We have made a plan to consolidate our protest efforts around Parliament Hill. We will be working hard over the next 24 hours to get buy in from the truckers. We hope to start repositioning our trucks on Monday."

If ever there was a modern-day movement that truly represents the people and all that we collectively agree is good and just, the Freedom Convoys are that thing.

Image: Rise Of The Dots!