Will Thomas is once again beating women in swim races.

Faced with a man who keeps beating women in swim races, USA Swimming, the NCAA’s swimming chapter, has been forced to come up with rules to address mentally-ill or opportunistic men who claim to be women for athletic purposes. Currently, all that it’s done is to make clear that there’s no way it’s going to stop buying into the woke delusion that men can be women just because they say so—and, at the very least, non-elite women will have to compete with men.

Will Thomas, a strapping young man who swam for several years on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s swim team without distinguishing himself, announced that he’s a woman named Lia and suddenly became a standout on UPenn’s swim team. Having possibly thrown a race to prove that “men” don’t always win, Thomas was back winning again in races on Saturday:

Competing during an NCAA college swimming meet with Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts, Thomas won the Women's 100m and Women's 200m Freestyle races, although the margin's were far narrower than in previous races [he] won in 2021. Thomas won [his] 100m race in 50.55 seconds with [his] closest competitor coming in at 51.51. In the 200m race, [his] won in 1:47.08 with the second place being secured in 1:48.44.

I cynically suspect that Thomas’s smaller margins of victory are because he’s decided to pace himself. What he learned back in December, when news of his victories first burst onto the scene, is that, if he swam at full speed, the whole con would become obvious. He probably threw the next race but that turned out to be obvious too. This time around, Thomas is trying to win but not by too much. If you’re familiar with The Incredibles, think of the race Dash runs at the end of the move:

Faced with the obvious truth that men are, on average, more physically powerful than women, USA Swimming is rushing to devise a policy for dealing with men like Thomas. What it’s already been clear about, though, is that it fully intends to keep men in the pool with women:

USA Swimming firmly believes in inclusivity and the opportunity for all athletes to experience the sport of swimming in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity and expression. We also strongly believe in competitive equity, and, like many, are doing our best to learn and educate ourselves on the appropriate balance in this space.

Wrong. Wrong! Wrong!! There is absolutely no reason that people, by declaring that they are a sex other than their biological sex, should automatically be treated as if that declaration were true. If you have the XY chromosomes of a man, the years or decades of testosterone of a man, and the build of a man, but want to call yourself a woman...well, each to his own taste. In a free country, you can do that. But that does not mean that you get to force your fake femininity on American institutions. Be grateful to be left alone. That should be all that a free society throws your way.

If you read on, there’s more of this gender madness gobbledygook. What’s intriguing is that the USA Swimming statement says, “The non-elite athlete including procedures remain unchanged.” That suggests that the organization is planning to have different rules for the top swimmers. Currently, as Thomas’s appearance on the team shows, the rules are that, if you claim to be a woman, you compete as a woman.

It’s possible that the new rules, in order not to create a situation in which men dominate the winner’s podium, will prohibit extremely fast men from swimming as women. Meanwhile, though, slower male swimmers will continue to compete. In other words, if you’re a young woman who will never be a star but is a pretty good swimmer, you will never get a chance to climb up the ranks if there are fake women on your team. That’s the misogyny behind the whole so-called transgender phenomenon.

I’m certain Will Thomas would be a whole lot happier if, instead of suppressing his testosterone and turning himself into a eunuch, he asked his doctor for extra testosterone to help him feel more like a man. However, that’s not what our culture is pushing, so Will is going to destroy his body and the swimming careers of several women, all of whom are too frightened to do what they should do: Boycott every swim meet in which he appears as a woman. If he’s alone in the pool a couple of times, this madness will end.