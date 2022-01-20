Will anyone ever ask Biden about Chicago?

It's hard to read the news out of Chicago. Weekend shootings have become as natural as hearing Cubs' fans talk about waiting for next year. I guess that nobody cares. What else can you say about it? This is from Rav Arora:

Chicago hit a grim milestone in 2021: the Cook County medical examiner’s office tallied 836 homicides, the most in 25 years. The New Year isn’t starting out better: last week, two 14-year-old boys were killed within a few hours; on the same day, a 29-year-old pregnant woman was sitting in a car when two men shot and killed her.

Once upon a time, the shooting of 14-year-old boys or a young pregnant woman sitting in a car would have been national scandals. It would have been the leading story in the national news and made the cover of newsmagazines.

That was then and this is now -- the new Chicago where killing people happens and no one forces the political class to say a word.

As expected, the killing field known as Chicago is making it impossible to recruit police officers:

The Chicago PD is understaffed by more than 1,000 officers -- and this after the mayor already eliminated more than 600 police vacancies in her efforts to balance the city budget. The department also faces a recruitment crisis: only 5,000 people applied to Chicago’s police academy last year, compared with about 30,000 in past years. The most recent academy class, which graduated a few weeks ago, added a mere 13 new officers to the force.

I cannot blame the police here. They do their best but get no support from a mayor and governor who just want to talk about Trump.

Our once great city of Chicago is now a disgrace. The Democrats are worried about a so-called voting rights bill that will not change a thing in the streets of Chicago. Black Lives Matter is focused on blaming the police even though 97 percent of last year’s homicide victims were nonwhite. The mainstream media is still obsessed with President Trump or climate change.

But in Biden's nearly 2-hour press conference Wednesday, there was not a single question about Chicago.

I guess no one cares about Chicago anymore.

