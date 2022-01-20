Why the vaccines don't work

A recent article introduced the term “negative efficacy” regarding COVID vaccines and implied that this reaction explains why more vaccinated than unvaccinated people are getting sick with COVID. A non-Google search turned up several articles about negative efficacy that confirmed the claim with more details. The most detailed article made the following points:

“It [negative efficacy] doesn’t mean the protection wears off (like we were told). It means the OPPOSITE of what you were told: it means the vaccines helps the virus to infect you (by suppressing your immune system, probably permanently each time we are injected according to Dr. Ryan Cole).” “In short, we’ve been lied to about the vaccine. It is protecting you less and less over time. While you may get a benefit for earlier variants, the benefit for other variants (and likely other diseases) is going to be negative. In short, you are getting a short term benefit against Delta, but at the expense of a degradation of your overall immunity to everything else.”

To test the above hypothesis, trend data from Our World in Data was used to compare five different countries. For simplicity I focused only on vax rate, the number new cases and confirmed COVID deaths. The U.S. was selected for obvious reasons followed by the U.K. because it had the somewhat stricter lockdowns like most of Europe. Australia was added because of the intensity of its lockdowns, mask and vax mandates. Admittedly, Australia did have success using these tyrannical police state methods to minimize the damage from COVID at least until now.

Sweden is there because of its notoriously minimal lockdowns followed by praise for its success in achieving natural herd immunity well before any other Western country. India was added because it alone appears to have tamed COVID from day one by using common, inexpensive therapeutics in its early outpatient protocols (notably hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin) and much less reliance on vaccines. Except for one surge in hospitalizations and deaths due to the emergence of the delta variant, India has experienced far fewer total deaths relative to its population.

Vaccination Rates: Notice that Australia and Sweden now rank highest although both started their vax campaigns much later than either the U.S or the U.K. while India arrived very late to the vax party.

Daily New Confirmed COVID Cases: Things are looking grim for the start of 2022! However, we know much more testing is being done now and this could partially explain the surge. Note that only India with its lower vax rate has not skyrocketed with new cases, but likely tests less. Of interest, the three countries with highest vax rates also surged up the most with Australia exploding past all.

Daily New Confirmed COVID Deaths: Obviously, deaths are the most important metric and will lag behind new cases by at least two weeks and sometimes a month or more. However, notice that COVID deaths in every country except India has spiked upward almost in unison. You can continue to monitor the same daily death rates here.

Some Key Takeaways:

The more contagious, but far less deadly omicron variant plus more frequent testing are likely driving cases up. However, the totally unexpected increase in deaths is concerning. The winter season may explain some of it, except Australia where it is their summer. These data confirm the countries with high vax and booster rates correlate with the JAN 2022 increase in cases and deaths. This confirms the most likely cause is the claimed negative efficacy effect from the overuse of the original vaccines. In other words, the original vaccines are now causing more harm than good. Sweden’s herd immunity success is now busted, likely because of its belated decision to force vaccinations when almost everyone there was already protected by natural immunity. Australia’s unexpected surge in cases and deaths suggests its draconian lockdowns and other mandates have delayed, but totally failed to keep COVID away. Costly universal lockdowns regardless of how extreme serve only to delay the inevitable. Only India’s exceptionally low death rate is unaffected at least so far, but its climbing vax rate if continued is a concern. The world needs to immediately cease relying on the original vaccines and learn to live with the virus. For people infected, follow India’s example by approving the emergency use of similar early treatment therapeutics to stop the progression of the disease before it can reach the stage resulting in hospitalization or death. Obviously, more in-depth research by professional immunologists with much more expertise than mine will be required to confirm these findings.

Let’s face it. The virus has reached the stage where it is now endemic and will be with us forever just like the related common cold and seasonal flu. It’s time for us to resume living our lives without the continual government fearmongering, virtue-signaling, and freedom robbing COVID mandates.

Images: Our World in Data