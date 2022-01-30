Why Biden’s pledge to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court is an insult to minority groups

A few days ago, following the new of Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, Joe Biden pledged to nominate “someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity, and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court”

The NAACP President Derrick Johnson called it a " historic opportunity to appoint someone with a strong record on civil and human rights.”

The news was lauded and applauded by the Democrats in Washington and the Democrats on the Hill. One can hardly blame them, Biden has given them no reason to applaud, hence they make the most of the few opportunities he presents them with. Words such as ‘diversity’, ‘representation’, and ‘equity were thrown around as the celebrations went on.

This isn’t the first time that Biden has used race and sex as his primary selection criteria for top government posts.

During his ‘campaign’, Biden proudly declared his vice president would be a woman of color.

The result was Kamala Harris, the most unpopular and perhaps the worst Vice President in recent history. She has been a fiasco in handling tasks assigned to her. She even struggles to construct basic sentences during friendly TV interviews and in public forums.

Biden has nominated 16 people to federal appeals courts, eight of his appointees have been Black women.

So what does one make of this?

Firstly, it is gravely insulting to any individual to be openly acknowledged as a ‘diversity’ hire.

How would the new Supreme Court Justice candidate feel knowing the primary criteria for her selection is not her experience or her aptitude or her knowledge of the Constitution but the pigment under her skin and her gender, both of which she was born with and had nothing to do with.

It also implies that she may not necessarily have been the best choice overall, but instead, among her race and gender only.

It means she wasn't the best choice at all. This is the soft bigotry of low expectations; the hire is a favor to someone they consider inferior.

This is the equivalent of complimenting a Black man by claiming he is “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”

Guess who said the above?

It was Joe Biden. This was his way of lavishing blandishments on his rival for the Democrat Presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama back in 2008.

This is the mindset of a man who clearly has deep racial prejudices.

How did Senator Joe Biden behave during the confirmation of the second African American Supreme Court Justice when he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee?

Senator Biden questioning Clarence Thomas in 1991

Twitter video screengrab (cropped)

Justice Clarence Thomas has made it amply clear Biden's conduct was motivated by bigotry.

CLARENCE THOMAS ON JOE BIDEN:



“Do I have stupid written on the back of my shirt? We know what this is all about. This is the wrong BLACK GUY, he has to be destroyed. Just say it.”



pic.twitter.com/kL9kinwJE6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 27, 2022

A recently conducted Quinnipiac poll showed that Biden’s approval among African Americans has fallen to 57 percent, down from 78 percent a year ago.

Perhaps this is a move of desperation on the part of Biden, in addition to the empty virtue signaling?

It is also downright patronizing to think that people who belong to a category owing to their race or gender cannot think beyond their race or gender.

It is also condescending to expect individuals to toe the line defined by the Democrats only they belong to any minority group.

The Democrats frequently refer to Justice Clarence Thomas as a traitor to his race while Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been called a traitor to women.

In other words, if you are from black or a woman or any minority, you earn respect only when you follow orders from the Democrats.

This is a slave owner mentality and a definition of bigotry.

It is this bigoted mindset that reinstates segregation in educational institutes. It's just that they have euphemistic terms to make it sound noble.

A place of education is where students should engage in healthy debate and be exposed to the most diverse perspectives. The results of this segregation will further aggravate the resentment and prejudice among racial groups. These students may find it impossible to function in the real world and their future place of employment especially if they have to work with people of other races.

How shameful that the Democrats define this as progress when they are actually undoing all civilizational progress.

The Oxford dictionary defines discrimination as “the practice of treating someone or a particular group in society less fairly than others”

By pledging to select a black woman, Biden has discriminated against the following races, taken from a US government website:

American Indian or Alaska Native. A person having origins in any of the original peoples of North and South America (including Central America), and who maintains tribal affiliation or community attachment.

A person having origins in any of the original peoples of North and South America (including Central America), and who maintains tribal affiliation or community attachment. Asian. A person having origins in any of the original peoples of the Far East, Southeast Asia, or the Indian subcontinent including, for example, Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippine Islands, Thailand, and Vietnam.

A person having origins in any of the original peoples of the Far East, Southeast Asia, or the Indian subcontinent including, for example, Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippine Islands, Thailand, and Vietnam. Hispanic or Latino. A person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race.

A person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race. Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander. A person having origins in any of the original peoples of Hawaii, Guam, Samoa, or other Pacific Islands.

A person having origins in any of the original peoples of Hawaii, Guam, Samoa, or other Pacific Islands. White. A person having origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa.

It could be argued that Biden has institutionalized government racism and sexism through his selection process.

If the Democrats are going down that road, where does it stop?

They begin with race and gender. Facebook or Meta currently has 58 gender choices, if one combines this with the 6 races currently recognized, we have 348 permutations.

There are myriad other categories such as religion, sect, caste, tribe, sexual orientation, income group, IQ, etc.

New races are created as a result of interracial parents. New religions can be founded. Every religion can create new sub-groups. The HR division at Facebook will invent many more genders.

It is impossible to represent each and every category and sub-category within.

The Democrats seem to have forgotten the dream that Martin Luther King had about living in a nation where individuals “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

The only way to fight discrimination is to totally and completely abolish it.

The only factors to examine during the selection of a candidate for Supreme Court Justice, are qualifications, experience, record, acumen, ability, and above all an understanding of the Constitution.

A Supreme Court Justice must be an individual who can transcend inherent biases to judge cases dispassionately while following the constitution.