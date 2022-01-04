Who knew Harry Reid was a saint?

When Harry Reid passed away, we heard glowing reports from most of the media and politicians about how great he was.

Obama said some very nice things. He forgot to say that he wouldn't have been President without Reid's despicable act of spreading an intentional lie that Romney had not paid taxes for ten years. The lie was like the fictional Russian dossier used to destroy Trump.

Reid was not ashamed of the lie. He said, “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

No one should celebrate a despicable liar who was willing to destroy someone with a lie in order to win.

Here is what Biden said:

President Joe Biden praised former Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.), who died on Tuesday at age 82, for being one of the "all-time great Senate Majority Leaders."

What he's saying: Biden noted in a statement that "for Harry, it wasn't about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right for the people."

The media, Obama and Biden also had great things to say about KKK leader Robert Byrd when he died.

They forgot to mention that he was a KKK leader who filibustered the Civil Rights Act.

I did not hear anyone talk about systemic racism, white privilege, or white supremacists when the former KKK leader died.

President Obama on the Loss of Senator Robert Byrd: "A Voice of Principle and Reason"

I was saddened to hear this morning that the people of West Virginia have lost a true champion, the United States Senate has lost a venerable institution, and America has lost a voice of principle and reason with the passing of Robert C. Byrd. Senator Byrd’s story was uniquely American. He was born into wrenching poverty, but educated himself to become an authoritative scholar, respected leader, and unparalleled champion of our Constitution. He scaled the summit of power, but his mind never strayed from the people of his beloved West Virginia. He had the courage to stand firm in his principles, but also the courage to change over time.

We saw stories about how Reid rose from rags to riches yet somehow, they forgot to mention that the way he enriched himself and his family was through abusing his power as a Senator and pure corruption. He did not get rich producing anything, leading a company, or through astute investing. He gave political favors for kickbacks

Reid was much worse and more dangerous than a common thief, yet the Justice Department and most Democrats obviously didn't care. He was above the law.

Corruption Scandals Led to Harry Reid’s Abrupt “Retirement” You’d never know it from the mainstream media puff pieces of Harry Reid’s sudden retirement, but it was a long string of corruption scandals—including a recent one involving his attorney son—that drove the veteran Nevada senator to abruptly leave public office. For nearly a decade Judicial Watch has investigated and exposed Reid’s involvement in a multitude of transgressions and JW even warned the Senate Ethics Committee, but not surprisingly, no action was ever taken. On multiple occasions the Senate minority leader appeared on JW’s “Ten Most Wanted Corrupt Politicians” list for his role in a number of political scandals that got more serious as his seniority and clout in Congress increased. As far back as 2006 Reid was in hot water for violating Senate rules by concealing a seven-figure payoff on a suspicious land deal orchestrated by a longtime friend known for political bribery and mob ties. The influential senator secretly collected a $1.1 million profit on land he hadn’t personally owned for years. To hide the deal, Reid transferred ownership, legal liability and tax consequences to a company owned by a former casino lawyer who has been investigated by federal authorities.

It is no wonder that there is so much corruption by powerful politicians throughout the country when most of the media doesn't care, as long as they support their policies. They have never cared about the pure corruption of the Clintons and Bidens. They buried the stories of how they and their families went from rags to riches because of corruption as they supported them for higher office.

We should celebrate people like Clarence Thomas, Ben Carson, or Dolly Parton as they rose from poverty. We should not respect any politician who rose out of poverty through corruption

These politicians pretend they care about the poor, middle class, and minorities while they focus a huge amount of effort on enriching themselves.

One of the most corrupt of all has been Obama.

Google effectively had an office in the White House and they, along with Netflix, Facebook, and Twitter, were rewarded handsomely with Net Neutrality which saved those powerful companies huge amounts of money.

Those wealthy companies then use their power to destroy others, stifle speech, campaign for the leftist agenda, and bury stories such as the Biden corruption. They are extremely dangerous for our democracy, freedom, and prosperity.

Report finds hundreds of meetings between White House and Google Google and its affiliates have had at least 427 meetings at the White House during President Obama’s tenure, according data from the Campaign for Accountability and The Intercept. The data, gleaned from White House meeting logs, showed that in all, 169 Google employees have met in the White House with 182 government officials. Not surprisingly, Google’s head of public policy, Johanna Shelton, had the most White House meetings of any Google employee, with 128.

After Obama left office, he was rewarded by Netflix with tens of millions of dollars despite having no experience or content. The media not only didn’t care about this pure greed and questionable contract, but they also cheered.

The media and other Democrats are always complaining about too much money in elections and like campaign donation limits. But somehow, they don't care when Soros, unions, Planned Parenthood, environmentalists, and Facebook's Zuckerburg spend massive amount of money to influence people to vote for Democrats.

Obama learned corruption early on as a member of the Illinois machine.

POLITICS: Obama and the Integrity Gap: The Machine

This must have been a coincidence.

Michelle Obama was promoted to vice president for external affairs [at the University of Chicago Hospital] in March 2005, two months after her husband took office in the Senate. According to a tax return released by the senator this week, the promotion nearly tripled her income from the hospitals from $121,910 in 2004 to $316,962 in 2005.

Once, Michelle got her huge raise, the Obamas could afford the mansion and land they coveted. They achieved their goal with the help of a crooked land deal involving criminal political operative Tony Rezko.

In 2008, the media didn’t care about Obama, or Biden’s history or corruption as they campaigned for them. They spent their time trying to destroy McCain and Palin.

A Curious Land Deal In 2005, at a time Rezko was under federal investigation of influence peddling in former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich's administration, then-Sen. Obama and Rezko's wife Rita bought adjacent pieces of property from a Chicago doctor. Rezko would later be convicted of 16 of 24 counts of influence peddling. The doctor sold one parcel to Obama for $1.65 million, $300,000 below the asking price, while Rezko's wife paid full price, $625.000, for the adjacent vacant lot. Six months later, the Obamas paid Rezko's wife $104,500 for a 10-foot wide strip of her land to create a bigger yard and ensure a greater measure of privacy.

For the next three years, as most of the media has a lovefest with the Obamas about how great they are, people should remember how corrupt they truly are.

They should also remember that:

It was Obama’s corrupt IRS that violated the constitutional rights of his political opponents.

It was Obama’s corrupt NSA that illegally spied on thousands.

It was Obama’s corrupt EPA, CFPB, and Justice Department that shook down corporations and established slush funds to give kickbacks to leftist groups.

Then those groups promoted Democrat policies, campaigned for, and donated to Democrats. That is pure corruption.

It was the corrupt Obama who dictatorially ordered the corrupt Justice Department to stop investigating drug running terrorists to appease Iran. Where were the whistleblowers complaining about interference into the “independent” justice department.

It was the corrupt Obama who shipped $1.8 billion in unmarked bills (taxpayer money) as kickbacks to Iranian tyrants who pledge death to America.

It was the corrupt Obama who utilized the corrupt Justice Department and other federal agencies to illegally target Trump with lies while protecting the corrupt, criminal Hillary from prosecution. This criminal activity dwarfed Watergate, yet most of the media not only didn’t care, but they also participated in spreading the lies. These actions were the greatest threat to our democracy in my lifetime of 68 years.

If we had an honest Justice Department, they would put away corrupt politicians and other criminals instead of going after political opponents based on fictitious information.

If we had an honest media, they would seek to dispose of corrupt politicians instead of campaigning for many of them while intentionally burying stories of the corruption to hide it from the public.

The interference by domestic media outlets in our elections is much more dangerous than anything Russia, China, or Iran have done.

