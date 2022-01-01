White people with bad COVID in New York State are out of luck

Martin Luther King, Jr., dreamed of a world in which his children would be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. New York State’s Department of Health has effectively said that the color of a person’s skin is the only thing that matters. It has explicitly announced that, because of a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments, the state will be rationing what supplies it has...and White people need not apply.

Normally, when there’s a flu around, the protocol is to try to give people easy, affordable treatments that will keep them out of the hospital. In the case of COVID, there are indications that both Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, which are reliable, affordable drugs, will help treat early-stage COVID if they are correctly prescribed by a competent physician. However, thanks to the Democrats’—and, especially Fauci’s—obsessive focus on vaccines to the exclusion of treatment, doctors’ careers are being destroyed if they dare even to suggest these two treatments.

What this means is that people’s COVID goes untreated until they’re so sick they need to report to a hospital. At that moment, long-standing triage protocols say that healthcare workers must determine who needs the most immediate care and allocate treatment along those lines. In the bad old days of Jim Crow, being the wrong color (i.e., non-White) precluded you from being triaged as very sick if there was a White person beside you. This ended when Americans recognized how evil this was and race-based treatment under the law was made illegal under the Civil Rights Act.

All that’s changed under Progressive rule and nowhere is that more obvious than when it comes to monoclonal antibodies (“MAs”). MAs are a treatment that seems to work very well and that has, from the Democrats’ point of view, several advantages: Mas are expensive, they must be given under direct medical supervision (more money in the system), there’s a shortage of them (which is a story in itself), and they come from fetal tissue, meaning that many people who are conservatives will be morally opposed to them.

Image: If these two people sitting in a waiting room had COVID were in a New York hospital, only one would get treated with Monoclonal Antibodies. (Hint: Check the skin color.) Freepik license.

There are very specific indications for the people who should receive MAs:

People you want to give MA to are at a high risk for developing severe COVID. High-risk eligibility has been determined by the Centers for Disease Control, so it’s people who have one of these risk factors: overweight, over 65 years of age, pregnant, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, immunosuppressed, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, sickle cell disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, and those dependent on medical-related technology.

Other than sickle cell disease, which affects only those of Black African descent, none of those risk factors are race-related. Across the board, Americans suffer from these conditions.

In New York, however, the Health Department has announced that race is a factor in determining who is entitled to the only life-saving drugs that are legally allowable to treat COVID in that blue, blue state:

NY State Department of Health warns they don't have enough Paxlovid or Monoclonal Antibody Treatment and white people need not apply. https://t.co/shbMWDomLJ pic.twitter.com/MwBtjv2pDx — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 31, 2021

The language in that regulations is straightforward: In terms of determining who is eligible for using a drug in short supply, “Non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as longstanding systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

Let me translate that for you: It doesn’t matter if you’re way less sick than the White person lying on the gurney next to yours, a health differential that would normally be measured in triage. Instead, the fact that you’re not White creates a presumption that you’re extremely sick and, to receive Mas, you will always and automatically get priority over any White person no matter how sick that White person is.

This is outright racial discrimination. It’s explicit and it has a racially-based disparate impact. Democrats, however, don’t care. They’re either so confident that they control our legal system, from the lowest level courts up to the United States Supreme Court, that they know nothing can stop their Jim Crow racism against Whites, or they’re so completely given over to Critical Race Theory and other forms of leftist racism that they’re incapable of seeing that what they’re doing is evil.

Whenever leftists talk about systemic racism, make sure to tell them that the only systemic racism in America—that is, racism that the government bakes into the cake—comes solely from the left and is aimed directly at Whites. The Civil Rights Act prevents this kind of garbage but people need to organize and fight back lest we slip into a warped, reverse “funhouse” mirror version of Jim Crow in America all over again.