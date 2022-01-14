There is a commonsense solution to lowering inflation: Go back to Trump’s policies

President Trump’s policies basically consisted of smaller government, fewer regulations, lower taxes, and energy independence. The results of Trump’s policies were good economic growth, reasonable energy prices, wages rising, especially for those at the bottom, and record low unemployment rates for all races and people at all education levels.

Energy independence gave all people affordable prices throughout his term. OPEC countries, Russia, and other producers had a major competitor and could not control prices. Oil traders knew Trump was willing to drill, produce and approve pipelines so they did not have any incentive to push up prices.

Trump put tariffs on China and that did not cause high inflation or supply shortages no matter how strong the demand was.

We are constantly told by Democrats that the reason women aren’t going back to work because there is not affordable day care. Isn’t it amazing that the U.S. had record low unemployment for women at 3.1% in February 2020?

Trump also enforced the borders and was more restrictive on immigration visa sand we did not have high inflation, supply problems, or worker shortages.

Trump also did not support sanctuary cities or states and DA’s that allowed criminals to roam free. I do not recall the videos of gangs having massive shoplifting runs during Trump’s years. That also causes shortages and inflation.

Biden, Warren, and others are blaming the inflation on the greedy oil companies, meat companies, and grocery stores. Another reason to go back to Trump is that the companies weren’t as greedy while he was in office.

Think of how much better Trump might have done if the media and other Democrats weren’t fighting these successful policies every day and continually calling him an illegitimate president.

He could have been even more productive if the media and other Democrats weren’t peddling lies and having endless investigations seeking to remove him based on fictional Russian collusion and a fake dossier.

Isn’t it pathetic that anyone would even consider career criminal Hillary who was the source of the fake dossier? Democrats sure have an empty bench if they are promoting Hillary who also pretends to be a moderate.

The only programs I have seen that paid for itself are tax rate cuts by Reagan, Bush, and Trump. Of course, Psaki and other Democrats continue to pretend (lie) that the tax rate cuts cost trillions. Instead of using actual numbers they repeat talking points based on inaccurate predictions.

If the Democrats really cared about income inequality, wealth inequality, and the common good, they would have supported Trump’s policies, which led to a record low in poverty at the end of 2019. Capitalism, low tax rates, and fewer regulations led to the record low, not Great Society programs and anti-poverty programs which keep people poor.

Why are journalists and other Democrats seeking to get rid of policies that helped so many, especially minorities? Don’t they care about results.

Incomes Hit a Record High and Poverty Reached a Record Low in 2019 Data released by the Census Bureau today show that 2019 was a historic year for raising Americans’ living standards. Real median household income reached a record high, and poverty reached a record low. Improvements in income and poverty were the largest in over 50 years. Minority groups—including black, Hispanic and Asian Americans—experienced the largest gains. Median income reaches all-time high after largest one-year increase on record Real median household income increased by $4,400 in 2019, reaching an all-time record high of $68,700. This represents a 6.8 percent one-year increase, which is the largest one-year increase in median income on record. Since 2016, real median household income has increased by 9.7 percent (after adjusting for a Census survey redesign in 2017). Income gains in 2019 were largest for minority groups. Real median income grew by 7.9 percent for black Americans, 7.1 percent for Hispanic Americans, and 10.6 percent for Asian Americans (see Figure 1). These one-year increases were all record highs, and the new income levels reached in 2019 were all record highs, as well.

Biden and his team obviously don’t have time to address inflation, the border, or crime. They are too busy lying about “voting rights” laws that open the door to massive cheating, spreading lies about systemic racism, targeting parents and seeking to destroy their political opponents. They even make up lies about who died on January 6, 2020. They certainly don’t care about a racist, career criminal who plowed through and killed six and injured over fifty in a Christmas parade in Wisconsin. The media also shows little interest in those deaths because they don’t fit the agenda.

Heaven help us if we destroy the fossil fuel industry based on nothing more than computer models and predictions.

