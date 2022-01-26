The warmongers are at it again

“Many on the political left are so entranced by the beauty of their vision that they cannot see the ugly reality they are creating in the real world.”

― Thomas Sowell

The dem/leftmedia hysteria over Ukraine and the possible incursion into that country by Russia would be akin to a SNL sketch if it were not our reality. Suddenly all those talking heads in Congress and TV are apoplectic over the notion that Ukraine’s border might be breached. They want to send thousands of American troops thousands of miles away to protect Ukraine’s border with Russia while our own southern border is being breached by over two million migrants since Biden took office.

Over just the last two nights, hundreds of adult male migrants have been welcomed into the US, bussed to airports where they are then flown to parts unknown throughout the country. This has been the Biden “immigration policy” since he took office. They are not subjected to covid tests or vaccines but are shipped to unsuspecting cities and towns throughout America.

The US is enduring an invasion while our left is drumming up a war to protect another nation’s border. Putin is surely laughing at Biden’s upside-down leadership that is benefitting every country but ours.

It’s almost as if Xi and Putin have some heavy-duty goods on the Biden family so he must do their bidding, not ours. He is doing their bidding, not ours. From blocking the Keystone Pipeline and approving Putin’s Nord Stream pipeline, to encouraging the invasion of millions of unvetted migrants, the US is being intentionally submarined. We’ve been shifted from Obama’s “management of our decline” to Biden’s wholesale destruction of America as founded.

When Bill Clinton bombed an aspirin factory in the Sudan as alleged retaliation for the catastrophic bombing of two American embassies, he did not fool anyone. The whole world knew it was to distract the media from his affair with Monica Lewinsky. It was stupid, foolish and killed one and injured eleven innocent people.

What Biden and his mindless supportive media forces are doing by ginning up fear of WWIII is beyond evil. Of course, Russia does not want Ukraine to be a member of NATO. And NATO does not want Ukraine to be a member -- so what is this all about?

It is about Biden’s low approval polls. It’s about new business for our defense contractors; they need wars. If there is a tipping point, how will anyone know who is responsible for it, them or us, false flags being the deep state’s thing and all. Anyone who watched the film JFK Revisited will be struck by the fact that the FBI and the CIA have a long, long history of soul-destroying skullduggery. Given what we know about the Russia hoax, the Michigan kidnapping hoax and January 6 event, they are still at it.

The leftmedia is currently enraged at Tucker Carlson who they say advocated being on Russia’s side” in the current probably-faux crisis. Of course, Carlson said nothing of the kind. He simply asked “why is Ukraine a sufficiently vital interest to the U.S. to risk lives, resources and potentially war with Russia in defense of it?”

YouTube screengrab

Glenn Greenwald has written the definitive article about how the old neocons have joined ideological forces with the left because they are all pro-war. The names are all familiar – David Frum, Max Boot, Bill Kristol, most prominently. They are all of a piece, single-minded in their zest for war which is one reason they loathed President Trump. He didn’t start any wars. In fact, he strived to keep the US out of foreign wars. To explain the neocons’ love of military exploits, Greenwald quotes Adam Smith from The Wealth of Nations in 1776:

In great empires the people who live in the capital, and in the provinces remote from the scene of action, feel, many of them, scarce any inconveniency from the war; but enjoy, at their ease, the amusement of reading in the newspapers the exploits of their own fleets and armies. To them this amusement compensates the small difference between the taxes which they pay on account of the war, and those which they had been accustomed to pay in time of peace. They are commonly dissatisfied with the return of peace, which puts an end to their amusement, and to a thousand visionary hopes of conquest and national glory from a longer continuance of the war.

So, the David Frums and Max Boots are a type that has long been with us. Depending on the era, they can make strange bedfellows. Our neocons were and remain NeverTrumpers and so find comfort in getting together with leftist radicals on CNN and MSNBC where they now all meet to hammer with vitriol the former president who was so much more the leader than the hapless, demented Biden. They claim we must go to war to protect Ukraine. Why? They do not really say. Who benefits? The arms dealers. They are besotted by their own self-perceived brilliance but they are just tedious and dangerous as the men Adam Smith predicted would always be with us. Read all of Greenwald’s fine column.

“Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.”

― Groucho Marx