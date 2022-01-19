The ‘R’s are blowing past the ‘D’s

It's amazing, but the GOP is getting bigger and bigger. This is the latest from Paul Bedard:

Democrats generally always lead Republicans in party identification, and independents outnumber both. By the end of December, the gap had shrunk, and even Gallup said the shift was notable. “The year 2021 was an eventful one in politics, after a similarly eventful 2020 that also saw major shifts in party preferences. In early 2021, Democratic strength reached levels not seen in nearly a decade. By the third quarter, those Democratic gains evaporated as Biden's job approval declined. The political winds continued to become more favorable to Republicans in the fourth quarter, giving the GOP an advantage over Democrats larger than any they had achieved in more than 25 years,” Gallup wrote in its analysis. “The final monthly survey of 2021 showed the parties at roughly even strength, although that still represents a departure from the historical norm of the Democratic Party's having at least a slight advantage in party affiliation."

That's remarkable. I guess that gasoline prices and a little chaos will do that to a party. Can you say President Carter circa 1980?

All this is remarkable because it shows how "pocketbook" issues will always matter most. Again, nothing kills the middle class more than high gasoline prices and empty shelves at their local store.

Another thing driving the GOP gains is Hispanics walking away from Democrats. President Biden has killed Hispanic support because of inflation and the border crisis. I guess that Hispanics do not like an open border after all. Of course not, they are the ones who live on the border and see the chaos every night.

The moment of truth is November. We will see how all this works out when people vote. No matter what, it's a different world because the GOP is catching up, and fast.

Image: Vikram Gupchup