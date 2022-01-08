The public isn't buying the Democrats' Jan. 6 'narrative' foofaraw, poll shows

Democrats have put on a political extravaganza for the voters around the events of Jan. 6.

They held testimonies from Congress members who were there on the scene. They trotted out panels of august and famous historians. They flew in Broadway fixtures, such as Lin Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame, effectively creating an Academy Awards–style show for the TV-watchers, as AT deputy editor Andrea Widburg noted here. (The irony of Hamilton being an authentic revolutionary insurrectionist was lost on them.) Ironies in fact, abounded. They wheeled out Dick Cheney, a man they viewed until that moment as Satan himself. They held candlelight ceremonies. There was a "prayer" ceremony. They kneeled. They bowed. They held a moment of silence.

White House spokesweasel Jen Psaki waxed poetic about all the "historical significance" of the theatrics. House speaker Nancy Pelosi intoned about the "essential" need to "preserve the narrative," kid you not. Other speeches, such as that by the sitting vice president of the United States, equated the event to Pearl Harbor and 9/11. Doddering Joe Biden himself made his most offensive speech, loudly denouncing his predecessor, President Trump, and by implication all who voted for him, as well as states that have enacted electoral integrity measures as a result of his fraudulent election. The states, he insisted, were the threats to "democracy." Pay no attention to the Zuckerbucks or that big-bucks ballot-harvesting investigation going on now in Georgia. Pay no attention to that self-described "well funded cabal" that Time magazine crowed about.

Nope, Democrats simply basked in the self-affirming, self-praising foofaraw, bloviating and puffing, making themselves the greatest sort of heroes in the Democrat pantheon: victims.

Just one problem with it, though: The public isn't buying it.

Jonathan Turley writes that according to a recent CBS News poll:

The majority of the public does not believe that this was an "insurrection" despite the mantra-like repetition of members of Congress and the media. The public saw that terrible day unfold a year ago and saw it for what it was: a protest that became a riot. ... Not surprisingly, the poll received little comparative coverage on a day when reporters and commentators spoke of "the insurrection" as an undeniable fact. Yet, when CBS asked Americans, they received an answer that likely did not please many. Indeed, CBS did not highlight the answer to the question of whether the day was really a "protest that went too far." The answer was overwhelming and nonpartisan. Some 76% believe that this was a protest that went too far.

So quite a few people out there see this fracas as I see it, as a protest that got out of control, based on police ineptitude and congressional leaders' failure to prepare. The clowns brought the problem on themselves, and now want to memorialize it as their heroism for eternity.

What we see here is that Democrats are pushing a narrative that only 30% of Americans buy, in order to push through changes in election law that people don't want.

Voters in fact don't care about memorializing congressmembers hiding under their desks while weirdos and grandstanders took over the premises for a couple of hours. What they do care about is election integrity, and it's not just on the Republican side. Bernie Sanders–supporters, for instance, know that Joe Biden stole the Democrat nomination from their candidate, just as surely as Biden stole the election from Trump. Some distrust the entire system, too.

That's why we see polls like this, from Jan. 6:

America's faith in the integrity of the election system remains shaken by the events of Jan. 6, with only 20% of the public saying it's very confident about the system, a new ABC/Ipsos poll finds. This is a significant drop from 37% in an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted in the days after the insurrection last year.

And this, and this:

But ahead of that vote, nearly 60% of all Americans said they lacked confidence in the honesty of U.S. elections, according to a Gallup poll from earlier that year. One year later, two-thirds of all Americans believe U.S. democracy is threatened, according to a CBS News poll. That crisis of trust is bigger than just one party — both Republican and Democratic voters have expressed doubt in the system.

Any surprise about that? The Jan. 6 extravaganza events mainly serve to remind the public that Joe cheated in his election and sits there senile in his presidential chair on a floor of stolen votes.

There's also this Monmouth poll from June:

Most Americans support both easier access to early voting and requiring photo identification to vote, according to the Monmouth ("Mon-muth") University Poll. The public is more divided on expanding vote-by-mail, although a majority would like to see some national voting guidelines established for federal elections. The poll also finds that only one-third of the public believes "audits" of the 2020 election results are legitimate efforts to uncover irregularities. Moreover, one-third of Americans continue to believe Joe Biden won the presidency only due to voter fraud — a steady trend since November that underlines the crystallization of our nation's deep partisan divide. A large majority (71%) of the public feels in-person early voting should generally be made easier. Just 16% say it should be made harder. Opinion is more divided on voting by mail — 50% say this should be made easier and 39% say it should be made harder. At the same time, fully 4 in 5 Americans (80%) support requiring voters to show photo identification in order to cast a ballot. Just 18% oppose this.

And this, from ABC News last October, citing Ballotpedia's Scott Rasmussen:

"Only 26% of voters, one out of four, believe that both of the last two presidential elections were awarded to the proper winner," said Rasmussen to The National Desk's Jan Jeffcoat Wednesday morning. "77% of voters say, yes we need some reform before 2022 in the midterm elections." Voting reform has become a bipartisan issue, according to Rasmussen. "Both parties favor election reform; it's just how you define reform," said Rasmussen. "Voters want to make sure that they can count on the results, if they believe the results they want to make sure that everybody has a chance to vote." Rasmussen says there's broad support from voters for things like making Election Day a national holiday and allowing early voting. "There are three very, very unpopular provisions in H.R.1," said Rasmussen. 70% of voters reject legislation that would ban states from requiring photo ID before voting. 59% of voters are opposed to prohibiting states from removing people who have died or moved from voter rolls in the months leading up to an election. And 74% of voters say that all ballots should be in by Election Day. "Among people who actually voted by mail, 73% of them agree with the idea that their ballots should be in by Election Day," said Rasmussen.

And this trend, as reported by the Washington Post last October:

Loudoun County General Registrar Judy Brown doesn't recall seeing many poll watchers during early voting last year — they usually turn up only on Election Day, primarily during presidential elections. But that's changed. "This year," she said, "we have had poll watchers here every day, all day long, watching the process of what's going on."

Democrats, in putting on their tears-and-flapdoodle about the Jan. 6 show, are essentially marginalizing themselves with this idiocy. They are so full of self-righteousness that they can't see that they are out of tune with voters, can't correct course, and respond to public distrust of them by just pushing harder.

In a way, it's stupidity, given that they are so out of step with the wishes of voters. But obtaining power by cheating now seems to be how they get things done, so it doesn't bother them. It may work for a while, but these polls show that voters are on to them. They can't cheat if the margins are big, and polls show that they are big.

Poor stupid fools with their laughable celebrity cavalcade of Jan. 9 gobbledygook.

Image: Screen shot from video posted by Forbes Breaking News via YouTube.