The media spreads disinformation, campaigns for a powerful government run by leftists

To see how misinformation from the media permeates society, look at the three leftist justices on the Supreme Court who vote in lockstep. These people are supposedly intelligent and informed yet their talking points in the vaccine mandate cases shows they have no idea what they are talking about.

It is clear that fully vaccinated people can get and pass the virus, yet Kagan and Breyer said that the vaccine would stop the spread. They essentially pretended that Biden’s vaccine mandate would reduce cases to zero. That is certifiably nuts.

Sotomayor was also uninformed of all as she spread the lie that 100,000 children were severely ill when the number of children in hospitals is less than 4,000. Missing by 2,500% is pretty close for liberals.

If the liberals on the court cared about the Constitution and the separation of powers they would not support a workaround to the Constitution. The vote should be 9-0 but the best we can hope for is 6-3 blocking the unconstitutional mandates

Do we really want three justices who are so misinformed to determine what the laws and rules should be?

Liberal Supreme Court justices spread COVID-19 misinformation Kagan began by claiming “the best way” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is “for people to get vaccinated,” and the “second best way” is to “wear masks.” Neither claim is true. While the vaccines appear to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the chance of death, there is absolutely no evidence that they prevent transmission, especially not against the much more contagious omicron variant. Breyer continued to spread misinformation by falsely claiming that 750 million people — there are only 330 million people living in the United States — tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. That would mean every single one of us tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday twice. Breyer then implied, like Kagan before him, that Biden’s vaccine mandate would bring the number of daily cases down to zero. Again, this is not true. Fully vaccinated and boosted adults are testing positive for COVID-19 at about the same rate as unvaccinated people, which means everyone is going to get the virus one way or the other, vaccinated or unvaccinated. Data show unvaccinated people are more likely to suffer worse outcomes than those who are vaccinated if all other factors are equal. But the worst falsehoods by far came from Sotomayor, who claimed the omicron variant is just as deadly as the delta variant and that more than 100,000 children have been hospitalized by COVID-19, with “many” on ventilators. Where in the world is Sotomayor getting her news? Every single public health expert who has weighed in on this virus has acknowledged that omicron is far less severe than delta was, even though omicron is more contagious. Regarding her claim about children, I have absolutely no idea where she’s getting that 100,000 figure. The current national pediatric COVID-19 census from the Department of Health and Human Services shows 3,342 children with COVID-19 in hospitals.

Maybe Justice Sotomayor should read what the American Academy of Pediatrics says about the risk to children instead of pulling a number out of a hat or repeating some number she heard or read somewhere.

Should we require experimental vaccines for children when the risk is so low? Wouldn’t natural immunity be a better alternative?

However, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), last updated December 30, 2021, the coronavirus mortality rate among children remains extremely low.

In the 24 states reporting, including New York City, 0.1-1.6 percent of all child coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization. Further, in 46 states reporting, including New York City, Puerto Rico, and Guam, “Children were 0.00%-0.27% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 5 states reported zero child deaths.”

Media outlets have been spreading lots of misinformation since COVID reared its ugly head in early 2020.

WHO spread misinformation from China in January 2020 that COVID wouldn’t spread human to human.

In February 2020 Fauci said the risk to the U.S. from COVID would be minuscule and said to skip the mask.

In March 2020 the CDC, without scientific evidence, said that the virus easily spreads off surfaces and remains on surfaces for days.

In May, they said, never mind, we made that up. How many people still believe it easily spreads off surfaces and waste a lot of money because of those non-scientific based talking points?

For months, without scientific evidence, businesses were told to put up plexiglass to protect against COVID. Later on, it was determined that plexiglass may cause more harm than good. Maybe OSHA should tell businesses to take down the Plexiglas instead of requiring a vaccine that doesn’t protect against a virus.

CDC started recommending, without scientific evidence, that people remain six feet apart. Later on they said, without scientific evidence for children to be three feet apart. Does anyone truly believe that there is scientific evidence that says one or two feet apart is materially different than three feet apart?

We are repeatedly told, without scientific evidence, that masks work to reduce the spread so why are states that have more strict mandates having worse results than states that don’t have the mandates? Here’s a hint: masks are more symbolic than helpful.

Blue States Lead in Daily Average of Coronavirus Cases per Capita According to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Washington, DC, lead the U.S. in the daily average of coronavirus cases per capita. Rhode Island currently stands at 413 per 100,000, followed by New York with 362 and New Jersey with 351. Massachusetts is reporting 289 cases per capita, followed by D.C., which led the country mere weeks ago, reporting 280. All of those figures are above the U.S. average of 195 cases per 100,000. That comes despite the fact that several areas, such as New York and Washington, DC, have reintroduced mandates in the wake of the omicron variant of the virus.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, Massachusetts hospitals will make a distinction between patients who were hospitalized “for” coronavirus and those who were hospitalized “with” the virus.

Why did they ever count the cases in such a misleading way? Was it to scare the public into submission?

Why did CDC change the way they count deaths from other viruses to counting any death remotely associated with COVID as caused by COVID? Won’t undercounting deaths from heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, obesity, and other causes and inflating deaths caused by COVID damaging to future analysis and funding for more dangerous diseases?

Beginning next week, Massachusetts hospitals will start to differentiate between patients they admit primarily for COVID-19 and those admitted to be treated for something else who end up testing positive for COVID-19.

Eight members of my family have recently had COVID. Four were, healthy, fully vaccinated adults under the age of 40 and four were unvaccinated health children under the age of eight. They are all almost fully recovered and the treatment for all was the over-the-counter drugs Motrin and Tylenol. In other words, they were treated as if they had the common cold, a very contagious virus for which there is no vaccine. Why are we testing and quarantining people for what is essentially a common cold? Why would we test everyone that they were close to, whether they had symptoms or not?

Mayor Lightfoot, Biden, the CDC, Psaki, and others are saying there is no scientific reason to keep children out of school, which is true. The problem is all these people previously supported the closing of schools when there was never a scientific reason to do so.

Children in the United States have survived for centuries with contagious viruses without being kept out of school, without masks, and without social distancing -- so why now?

The amount of physical, mental, and financial harm to children and their families is immeasurable. The number of deaths from suicide and other causes dwarfs the deaths caused by COVID.

The headlines say that children, families, and businesses have been harmed by COVID but that is not true. The harm is caused by power hungry politicians and bureaucrats and their endless rules and mandates, not the virus.

Social media pretend that they censor and block people so they don’t spread misinformation but that is not true. They block people that they disagree with. They gladly spread misinformation while they are pushing an agenda on COVID, the climate, the border, taxes, voting rights and many other subjects. Their misinformation reaches powerful people.

There is nothing more dangerous than uninformed Supreme Court justices deciding what laws and rules are constitutional.

