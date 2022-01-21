The FBI goes after a Democrat who opposes Biden’s border policies

Ask any Democrat or other leftist whether the FBI was corrupt under J. Edgar Hoover and he or she will eagerly agree. Hoover, an ardent Republican, not only used the agency to capture genuine criminals, but he also turned it into a spy agency tracking anyone he thought might be a communist. Now, though, it appears that the FBI, with help from the DOJ, is going Hoover one better, and using all the old powers plus modern technology to investigate and arrest people who fail to support the Biden administration. The FBI’s latest target is Texas Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, who spoke out against Biden’s illegal acts erasing America’s southern border.

It's likely that most Americans, and especially most conservative Americans, had no idea who Henry Cuellar was before Biden entered the White House. However, things changed when Biden issued a series of orders that effectively erased the southern border.

Enrique Roberto “Henry” Cuellar is a Democrat representative for Texas’s 28th District, which just happens to encompass a large population area sitting on the southern border. The towns that are entirely or partially within Cuellar’s district are Converse, Laredo, Rio Grande City, and Universal City. Every one of these towns has been directly and dramatically affected by Biden’s illegal open border policy.

For that reason, Cuellar has been very vocal about opposing Biden’s border policies. Because Democrat-run media outlets (the networks, CNN, MSNBC, the print media, etc.) don’t want to hear a negative word about a project that’s allowed almost 2,000,000 unvetted, unvaccinated, unidentified, and often criminal people from all corners of the earth to flood into America in a single year, the only major media outlet willing to listen to Cuellar has been Fox, where he’s made several appearances. Rather than being a slave to party politics, Cuellar is truly representing his constituents who are being destroyed by Biden’s policies.

Image: FBI agents enter Cuellar’s home. YouTube screen grab.

Unfortunately, in Biden’s America, if you cross the administration, sooner or later it seems as if the FBI comes a’knockin’. That’s exactly what happened to Cuellar:

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar's Laredo home and campaign office were the subject of FBI activity Wednesday evening, according to an FBI spokesperson. "The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes told ABC News. "The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation." Local news reports showed members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team at Cuellar's campaign office as well. The FBI declined to provide specifics about the investigation. Local news reports say that boxes were seen being taken from the home.

With primaries looming in March, the DOJ’s Department of Public Integrity office has suddenly announced that Cuellar is being probed for campaign finance violations. Do you believe that?

Maybe Cuellar really has engaged in illegal activity. Or maybe Cuellar has joined the ranks of Republicans and conservatives who have taken up all of FBI’s time and energy, to the exclusion of focusing on the Antifa soldiers who waged war against the federal government for months in Portland, or the Antifa and BLM activists who took over part of Seattle and set up an “autonomous” zone, or the myriad Antifa and BLM organizations that have openly called for (and worked toward) the violent overthrow of the American system.

Thanks to Hoover (or maybe it would have happened regardless of Hoover), the FBI was always a politicized organization at the upper echelons. After all, Hoover was known to spy on everyone he categorized as a “communist.” However, the FBI rank-and-file had a reputation for mostly having agents who were straight-shooter, by-the-books types who believed in the rule of law and loved America.

That no longer seems to be the case. The FBI is giving every indication that it’s become the investigative arm of a hyper-partisan Department of Justice that, especially under Merrick Garland, no longer sees America as a level playing field, with the entire nation entitled to Constitutional protections. The events of the last five years have shown us that, if you’re on the conservative side of the political divide, the DOJ and police arm, the FBI, have seemingly abandoned

the right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures;

the right to have due process of law before being deprived of life, liberty (see, e.g., the January 6 defendants kept in gulag-like circumstances for almost a year), or property (they’re also being bankrupted);

the right to a speedy trial (see, again the January 6 defendants);

the right to an impartial jury (an impossibility in D.C.);

and protection against excessive bail, fines, or cruel and unusual punishment.

Until now, the DOJ was focused on Republicans and conservatives. If Cuellar is the victim of a political persecution rather than a legitimate criminal investigation, it seems that the DOJ and the FBI have widened their definition of what constitutes a threat to Democrat power.