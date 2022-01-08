The actual coup began in 2016, and has continued ever since

Starting in 2016, the Obama-Biden executive branch, the judicial branch, and the Democrats in the legislative branch set out to defeat Donald Trump before the election, and when that didn't work, they made endless attempts to get rid of the duly elected president after the election.

It all centered around the Big Lie that Trump colluded with Russia. The public was told continually that Trump was a Russian agent or spy or whatever name they decided to use at the time.

The politicized Justice department used the obviously fictitious Russian dossier when they lied repeatedly to the FISA court to get multiple warrants to spy on people in the Trump team. The FBI officials who perpetuated a fraud on the FISA court still roam free because they are special. They are above the law.

The Justice Department clearly knew that Hillary and the DNC paid over ten million dollars to produce the fictional document and didn't care. The Justice Department also knew that the Hillary campaign and DNC committed fraud when they signed a document to the Federal Election [C]ommission that the money paid to produce the fictional work was for legal fees. To hide the fictional opposition research, they laundered the payments through the Perkins, Cole law firm. No one at the Justice Department cared about the election fraud of Hillary and the DNC.

While the Justice department was illegally targeting and spying on Trump, they were also protecting the corrupt criminal Hillary and her aides from prosecution while they supported her for President. No matter how many crimes they committed, they were above the law.

Massive amounts of government personnel and taxpayer money was spent in their effort to destroy and defeat Trump and to elect Hillary.

The criminal activity by the Obama-Biden administration dwarfed Watergate but the mostly compliant, sycophant media not only didn't care, but they also participated in the attempted coup. They knew how corrupt Hillary was and yet supported her while they willingly spread the known lies about Russian collusion for years in their effort to defeat Trump and intentionally mislead the public. The founding fathers gave the media great power to protect the people from corrupt and powerful politicians. They would be turning over in their graves as they see how willing the media is to support the corrupt people and cover up the corruption.

After the election, the efforts to destroy Trump continued with endless investigations in the Democrat Congress based on the Russian collusion lies. The investigations were led by congenital liar Adam Schiff. Schiff would repeatedly go on CNN and elsewhere and say that he absolutely had evidence of Russian collusion and corruption by Trump. Although there was no evidence, the media willingly peddled these lies to the public as if they were true to destroy Trump's presidency and policies.

There were other lies that were told repeatedly to indoctrinate the public with misinformation.

Biden and others have continually repeated the lie that Trump complimented white supremacists in Charlottesville. This is a known lie, yet social media and other media outlets have never blocked Biden or anyone from repeating this lie. The purpose of the lie is to gin up racial division and hate and to portray Trump as a racist. The media and others peddle these lies to sow division while pretending they are trying to unite the country.

Hillary called Trump an illegitimate President for years yet pretends that anyone who challenges election results doesn't believe in democracy. Somehow, anyone challenging Biden's win is treated as a criminal.

Biden and Harris called Trump an illegitimate President in 2019 and Sheila Jackson Lee challenged the election results on January 6th, 2017 and no one cared.

On Jan. 6, 2017, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said at least ten Democrats would be challenging the validity of the electoral votes in multiple states. She said there would also be challenges trying to disqualify electors as ineligible to serve. “This is an American question of justice and fairness and the appropriate running of presidential elections,”

The media has known for years that the Biden family pockets have been lined with money yet when the NY Post printed the truthful story about the laptop in October 2020, they did everything they could to quash the true story so the public wouldn't see it. They trotted out fifty former intelligence officials, who without evidence, were willing to say that it looked like Russian disinformation. The swamp is deep.

Instead of investigating the story, they buried the story because they were spending their time seeking to defeat Trump and elect the corrupt, incompetent Biden.

They are campaign workers for Democrats, not reporters seeking to inform the public.

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say More than 50 former intelligence officials signed a letter casting doubt on the provenance of a New York Post story on the former vice president's son.

Several state election officials changed election rules, without legislative approval, in the 2020 election yet the media and other Democrats say there was no evidence of wrongdoing in the election. Here is a hint: If state election officials intentionally go around the law to change election rules that is evidence of wrongdoing.

The FBI says the January 6th protest at the capitol was not an insurrection and they found no arms. Yet the media and other Democrats continue to call it an armed insurrection, and have endless investigations to intentionally mislead the public.

Nancy Pelosi and others are intentionally lying to the public about who died at the capitol and how. The lies are intentionally used to mislead and influence the public. Most of the media allows these lies to go unchallenged because theirs is a mutual goal, to destroy Trump.

Most of the media, Pelosi, and other Democrats don’t care about Ashli Babbitt, the only unarmed person killed January 6th, any more than they care about all the people killed and maimed by radical leftist groups, people killed by illegals, people dying at the border, people plowed over by a racist career criminal in Wisconsin, or Seth Rich.

They seem to only care about deaths when they advance their radical agenda.

The Latest False Claim About January 6th May Be the Most Brazen, Indefensible One Yet A lot of you reading this may be asking who Bill Evans is. That’s understandable given that his death was only in the news for about eight hours after it occurred. Why? Because the circumstances of it did not fit the narrative the press and Democrats at large desired. You see, Evans was not killed on January 6th or by a rabid Trump supporter some months later. Rather, he was killed by a black nationalist and Nation of Islam supporter who rammed a barricade attempting to enter the Capitol grounds.

Democrats don’t want a federal takeover of elections because they care about minorities, voter rights or voter suppression. They only care about power and winning. They will do anything to destroy people who get in their way.

For a long time, the media has gone from informing the public to indoctrinating the public. They are willing to pretend lies are the truth and bury truthful stories in their efforts to infect the public with radical leftist policies. They are willing to do whatever it takes to remake and destroy America. That makes them enemies of the American people, doesn't it?

