Since the vaccines fail against Omicron, science and reason tell us to end all vaccine mandates and COVID passes

“The bottom line is that the vaccine is excellent against the Alpha and Delta [variants], for Omicron it’s not good enough” said Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, who led an Israeli experiment of assessing the effectives of the vaccine against Corona’s latest variant.

Given the fact that the vaccines do not work against Omicron and that Omicron is now the globally dominant Covid strain, it makes no logical or medical sense to continue with vaccinating and boostering at this time.

After all, why would anyone in their right mind needlessly inject people with failed protections that carry a risk of severe adverse reactions?

At this point we are out of vaccine options. No vaccine that is currently at our disposal can protect people from contracting and transmitting Omicron infection or reduce the severity of its symptoms.

We have seen that the opposite is actually the case: the vaccinated and the boostered are contracting Omicron at higher rates than the unvaccinated.

This means that there is nothing we can do by way of vaccinal intervention with the shots that are available to us at the moment.

Here is the reality of our situation: We have come – at least for now -- to the end of the vaccine road as far as Covid-19 is concerned. At this time, we simply possess no effective vaccine with which to tackle this disease.

This may change in the future, but for now this is the reality of our situation, and it is imperative that we clearly grasp and accept it so that we do not inflict any unnecessary injury or death.

Since the vaccines are ineffective against the prevailing variant, all injectioneering has to stop. To give out any more shots of these vaccines – which we know do not work – is senseless and medically irresponsible.

Continuing vaccination under current circumstances can bring no benefit and will only bring needless harm. To pointlessly expose healthy people to potential injury would constitute medical malfeasance.

I therefore call upon health authorities, politicians, employers and schools to follow science and common sense. The science and common sense clearly show that all vaccine and booster mandates need to be suspended.

I ask that this be done immediately and without delay.

I also ask that all Covid passports schemes be revoked. Covid health passes do not serve any legitimate purpose since the vaccinated are not protected against infection, and, in fact, the data show that they are getting infected more readily than their unvaccinated counterparts. For some reason, Omicron seems to target the vaccinated especially.

All throughout this pandemic we have been told by our politicians and health officials to follow the science. It is time for them to finally live up to their own teaching.

I ask them to do what is right in this situation: End all vaccine mandates and health pass schemes.

In the wake of the vaccinal failure, doing anything other would be medically negligent and scientifically unjustifiable.

Gtaphic credit: Pixabay license

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.