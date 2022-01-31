Republican pols preemptively surrender on Supreme Court, but Americans don’t

Biden isn’t even pretending that anything other than race and sex are the most important metrics for his Supreme Court choice. And of course, the usual RINOs couldn’t agree more with quotas for the Supreme Court. Perhaps these out-of-touch politicians would do well to pay attention to the American people, though, because Americans think it’s a terrible idea to make intellectual qualifications the least important thing.

Lindsey Graham, a man of tremendous charm and no backbone, has already surrendered on the issue. When he heard that J. Michelle Childs, a U.S. District Court Judge from South Carolina, was on the short list, Graham couldn’t have been more excited. “Michelle Childs is incredibly qualified,” he said. “There’s no affirmative action component if you pick her.”

No, Childs is not incredibly qualified. She is simply another garden-variety leftist. If you search for articles about her in the media before her name suddenly got picked up for the Supremes you learn that she has no record of extraordinary intellectual distinction.

Childs is pro-gay marriage and, in November 2020, tried to circumvent South Carolina’s very sensible requirement that there be a witness for absentee ballots, something that helps prevent the kind of mass fraud that got Biden into the White House. She’s also all-in on vaccine mandates. The best anyone can say about her is that she’s a “hard worker.”

But Graham isn’t excited only because Childs is a South Carolina resident. Oh, no! He’s excited about the Biden plan to apply racial quotas to Supreme Court justices, something that Biden seemed less interested in doing when Republicans nominated Clarence Thomas (one of the greatest Supreme Court jurists ever) and Miguel Estrada. Here’s Graham wittering on about race:

“Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America,” the senator said. “You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America. Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs.”

If Lindsey really believes what he said, I urge him to step down from the Senate immediately because he’s an old White man who doesn’t “look more like” whatever the heck he thinks America should look like. But lily-white Lindsey not leaving that seat as long as there’s breath in his body, showing that he’s just another one of the fools and hypocrites in the Republican party.

Sen. Tom Cotton, who once seemed like he had backbone, has collapsed too. If you have half a brain, you understand that if you keep playing nice with people who cheat and beat you, you are either a fool, a masochist, or a collaborator. But Cotton is already lining up his derriere for a beating:

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Sunday that Republicans will refrain from launching the same kind of “grotesque smear campaigns” against President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee that the Democrats did against “fine” justices like Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

If these and other quisling, Vichy Republicans had any sense, the very first question they’d ask the person Biden finally nominates is the one that commentator Matt Walsh proposes asking all leftists: “What is a woman?” Then, keep asking questions that expose how leftism is an intellectual house of greasy, frayed cards. This is the chance to expose leftists, not to bow before them.

Perhaps it might inject some rigidity into the spines of people like Graham and Cotton if they paid attention to the American people who, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll, find appalling the fact that leftists are now imposing quotas on the selection process for Supreme Court justices:

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that a plurality of Americans view the Supreme Court as motivated by partisanship, while President Joe Biden’s campaign trail vow to select a Black woman to fill a high-court vacancy without reviewing all potential candidates evokes a sharply negative reaction from voters. [snip] During the spring 2020 presidential primaries, days before his set of big wins on Super Tuesday, Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, if elected. Now, with the chance to do so, just over three-quarters of Americans (76%) want Biden to consider “all possible nominees.”

Our political class on both sides of the aisle is composed of knaves and fools. However, 2022 is the year for the American people to do better. Pay attention to the primaries and be sure to vote for a genuine conservative, one who truly believes in the Constitution, the rule of law, and the American people...all the American people, not just the ones who meet the left’s ever-changing racial and gender metrics. Then, on November 8, be sure to vote. If you assume that there’ll be such a wave your vote won’t count, disabuse yourself of that notion. Every vote will count—and conservatives need to exceed the margin of cheating by an enormous amount.