People are dying but not the ones you think for the reasons you think

While the mainstream media, at least in 2020, tracked deaths with the fanaticism of an insurance company, they’ve always lacked accuracy. That’s why it matters when a major American insurance company, which is in the business of accurate data about deaths, announces that Americans in the 18-64 age bracket are dying in unprecedented numbers. The same data suggests that these aren’t COVID deaths, which makes them much more sinister.

OneAmerica is a major insurance company located in Indianapolis with annual revenue of around $2 billion and total assets of around $74 billion. This is not a fly-by-night internet “insurance” company. OneAmerica is the real deal, selling both individual and group life insurance, and it has data and actuarial tables that go back 145 years. It’s also a progressive company that boasts about “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” right on its home page. In other words, it’s not some “scary” right-wing reactionary firm.

During a news conference last week, OneAmerica’s CEO, Scott Davison, had a startling announcement—working-age Americans are dying in unprecedented numbers:

“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,” the company’s CEO Scott Davison said during an online news conference this week. “The data is consistent across every player in that business.” [snip] Davison said the increase in deaths represents “huge, huge numbers,” and that’s it’s not elderly people who are dying, but “primarily working-age people 18 to 64” who are the employees of companies that have group life insurance plans through OneAmerica. “And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said. “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”

More remarkably still, these are not COVID deaths. Instead, they are totally different death count from the COVID count the media insisted we know during Trump’s last year and jettisoned during Biden’s first year.

Image: Young widow at the grave. Freepik license.

At the same conference, Brian Tabor, the president of the Indiana Hospital Association, spoke about the tremendous caseload in hospitals, not from COVID, but from all sorts of other things. He added, “unfortunately, the average Hoosiers’ health has declined during the pandemic.” Indeed,

In a follow-up call, he said he did not have a breakdown showing why so many people in the state are being hospitalized – for what conditions or ailments. But he said the extraordinarily high death rate quoted by Davison matched what hospitals in the state are seeing.

And here’s the death data you’ve all expected to see:

The number of hospitalizations in the state is now higher than before the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced a year ago, and in fact is higher than it’s been in the past five years, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer, said at a news conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday.

In other words, more Americans are dying since the vaccine than ever before. That last paragraph may be the beginning of a huge, upcoming bolus of evidence showing that the anti-jabbers were right all along: The injection that rejoices under the misnomer of a “vaccination” is, instead, a life-taker, not a life-saver.

The two years of COVID mismanagement, though, may also mean that myriad other health conditions are causing these deaths. Those people whose chronic or fatal conditions (e.g., heart disease, cancer) went untreated with lockdowns may finally have succumbed. We may also be seeing the terrible assault on immune systems, not from jabs, but from depression, economic stress, substance abuse, lack of exercise, lack of sunlight, and lack of human contact.

The one thing that’s clear is that the bean counters whose businesses depend on getting the numbers right are telling us that Americans’ health under Dr. Fauci in Year One and the Biden administration and Fauci) in Year Two has been disastrous. We can expect Year Three to be equally bad because the same management is in place. The only thing that will change this trajectory is to throw the bums out, first in the November 2022 election and again in the November 2024 election. Their mismanagement is killing us.