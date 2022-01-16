Payback: Joe Biden learns the hard way about the wisdom of declaring his fellow Democrats racists

For a political hack supposedly steeped in the ways of politics dating from the days of the Partridge Family, Joe Biden sure hasn't learned much.

Three days after insulting his congressional allies who opposed his bid to federalize elections as being on the side of "Bull Connor," "George Wallace," and "Jefferson Davis," he's now getting a wet mop in the face from his targets -- Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin, and three other Democrats from swing states.

According to the New York Post:

A group of Democratic senators say they have “grave concerns” about the Biden administration’s response to COVID-19 and have asked the White House’s pandemic point man to explain ongoing test shortages and related issues. In a Thursday letter to COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients, Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) asked point-blank “why the Administration failed to take more significant steps earlier to increase access to at-home tests.” “Across America, there are lines for city blocks long to get COVID testing, signs in pharmacies saying they are out of rapid tests, hospitals operating under crisis standards of care, health care staff and first responders falling ill, and millions of people who are exhausted from the toll this pandemic has had,” the lawmakers wrote.

Call that 'payback' and it's a bee.

What made it payback is that Joe's been incompetent in office since virtually the first day of his presidency. This letter outlining Biden's incompetence on COVID tests is just one little festering thing in his presidency. Biden's also been flamingly incompetent on the open border, the recrudescence of inflation, the Afghanistan pullout, the supply chain breakdown, and his many foreign policy failures on Iran, China and Russia. Nobody wrote a letter blasting Biden for those monster blunders. But now that Biden's taken to insulting his party's allies, and inadvertantly suggesting that his party is full of racists, (which if he believed it, he should resign over) now the criticisms are coming.

It's been a long time coming. Biden has been hurling nothing but abuse at Manchin and Sinema, first over their reservations to his trillion-dollar-plus "infrastructure" bill and engraved invitation to inflation, second to their opposition to his trillion-dollar-plus Build Back Better nightmare, and third to their opposition to ending the filibuster, so that Biden can nationalize elections to institute ballot-harvesting, zero-ID, dirty voter rolls, junk mail voting, and other election-compromising problems to every state in the country.

Both Manchin and Sinema of them come from red states whose voters can easily switch to a Republican if they don't like inflation, voter fraud, open borders, and all the other failures that come as side effects to Biden's horrible bills. The same is true for the other four, who come from swing states such as Georgia and Nevada.

Biden's had it in for them for blocking his execrable bills, and he's pretty well known for his vindictiveness in politics.

But he never imagined that they might throw it back to him, and highlight his festering incompetence on COVID, which in the focus on COVID tests, just happens to call attention to Biden's supply chain failures and the railyard scenes in Los Angeles where discarded COVID tests are flung by unprosecuted thieves all over the tracks.

They got him. They bit back, and in doing this, opened the gate to a whole host of criticisms of Biden's many failures. These opening shots may be a Democrat bid to regain their party again from the radicals, if for nothing else, than to save what's left of it.

As Biden's political fortunes continue to sink, battered Democrats are losing their fear of Biden now.

Yet every last bit of this went unanticipated by Biden. It had to be a surprise. The letter shows that things are different now.