NYT doubling down on scandal mongering Trump

If there were a 12-step program for media, the New York Times and much of the rest of the legacy media would benefit from admitting that they are addicted to Donald Trump and powerless to overcome it on their own. But instead, the Washington bureau chief of the New York Times is “thrilled” to announce that the paper has hired away a 21-year veteran reporter named David Fahrenthod from the Washington Post. His assignment: dredge up scandals about Donald Trump, whom, you may recall, formerly served as President of the United States.

Politico’s Playbook announced the staffing coup Monday morning:

BIG MOVE — Pulitzer-winning WaPo star David Fahrenthold is leaving the paper after 21 years to join the NYT as an investigative reporter in the Washington bureau, focusing on the Trump Organization and the misuse of nonprofits. Announcement

In her announcement asking Times staffers to welcome the outsider to her bureau, Elisabeth Bumiller chronicled many of Fahrenthold’s stories about Trump, including such highlights as the Access Hollywood tape leaked by NBC to him.

The Times, like many other Democrat media outlets, just can’t let go of Donald Trump. His presidency saw their broadcast ratings and digital subscriptions to soar. If he chooses not to run for president in 2024, they will be seriously disappointed, and desperate to find another hate object for their viewers and readers to vent against. Of course, any Republican nominee will be compared to Hitler and vilified for behavior that would escape notice if performed by a Democrat.

Meanwhile, the Clinton Foundation, of a scale and questionability vastly surpassing anything done by Donald Trump in the nonprofit sector, remains of no concern whatsoever.