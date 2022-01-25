Now the UN is 'helping' rejected migrants recover 'repressed memories' to get asylum status

Todd Bensman, who's doing yeoman's work on the international rackets enabling big migrant surges at the U.S. border, has found the United Nations at the nexus of the matter, aiding and abetting illegal immigration into the U.S., and not for the first time.

In a report for the Center for Immigration Studies, he found:

TAPACHULA, MEXICO – United Nations-funded immigrant service nonprofits in southern Mexico are offering an unusual and controversial psychological therapy to enable migrants to continue on the trail north to the United States. At least two UN-funded nonprofits with operations in the southern border states of Chiapas and Tabasco pay stables of clinical psychologists to help migrants recover “repressed memories” of government persecution and other hardship stories that qualify migrants for Mexican asylum and a residence card, allowing an eventual trip over the U.S. southern border. Thousands apparently have gone the recovered memory route after they were rejected for asylum because they told Mexican immigration authorities they just wanted to go to the United States to make money – an ineligible claim, unlike official government persecution. With their newfound memories of more eligible claims, the immigrants get asylum (a term many use interchangeably with refugee status) and Mexican residency cards, which many then promptly use to pass through Mexico and make illegal entry over the American border. Enrique Vidal, coordinator for the Fray Matias de Cordoba human rights center disclosed that United Nations money pays psychologists to unearth repressed memories of torture, persecution, and human rights violations after immigrant clients are denied asylum, to reverse denials on appeal. “The most common mistake migrants make during interviews . . . is that they are saying that they are suffering economic hardship. It’s not one of the criteria for refugee status,” Vidal explained during a lengthy recorded telephone interview January 20 with the Center for Immigration Studies in Tapachula. “That may cover up one of the true reasons why they are coming. They need psychological help so they can remember the situation they experienced.” Asked if recovering asylum-qualifying memories for better interview outcomes is the main purpose of employing psychologists with United Nations money, Vidal answered: “Yes, through the psychological help we give them.”

How very convenient. And how very phony. So many rejected migrants now have repressed memories of torture and political persecution that all of them now qualify for asylum status in the states. All they have to do is visit one of these United Nations-funded chop shops and they'll cook up a good narrative for them to present. The 'science' of 'repressed memories' has long been a controversial matter, given that most of it is junk science.

Bensman explains that the typical migrant who comes to these establishments (he noted three of them) is someone who's been rejected for asylum in Mexico once, because he or she was obviously an economic migrant and now wants a second go at it through the miracle of 'repressed memories.' Once a repressed memory is 'discovered' by psychologists, a revised application can be filed. And all of a sudden, thousands of migrants now have 'repressed memories.' Funny how that happens when U.N. money is involved. The migrants are then coached by the teams of U.N.-bankrolled psychologists and lawyers about what to say or what not to say in order to get asylum status, and Bensman notes that the Mexican officials take them at their word and sign off. Once the previously rejected migrants get the Mexican asylum status, they then head for the U.S. border, to the hands of their Border Patrol valets, who then put them on "free" flights around the country to their destinations of choice, no identification necssary. Mission Accomplished.

Bensman notes that this isn't the first time the United Nations has been caught encouraging surges of illegals into the United States. Not too long ago, he also exposed that the United Nations was handing out "free" $400 cash debit cards to illegal migrants every couple weeks, noting:

Monthly cash for food, lodging, and 'movement' assistance amounts to material support for illegal immigration. It influences decisions to cross.

And of course, it does. The average yearly per capita income of a Honduran is $1,000 a year. The $800 a month cash support amounts to $10,000 a year from the U.N. which is ten times what they could earn back home for doing nothing in Mexico. It's even higher than the average $7,000 per capita income in Mexico. Only a fool would stay in Honduras with that kind of deal on offer. For the U.N., flush with American cash, money is no object.

Bensman also notes that the U.N. is handing out cash in envelopes, drug-dealer style, to certain migrants of its favor, as well as mobile transfers, bank transfers and other "free" money for expenses. What could go wrong?

In the end, it amounts to encouragement, aid and abetting of illegal immigration, as well as big profits to the Mexican cartels whom migrants pay well for smuggling services and certain kinds of 'protection.'

To border hawks, all of this looks, feels, and acts like an agency providing the means for illegal border crossings. The IOM’s own stated purpose for cash-based interventions would only reinforce the perception: the money is intended to “restore feelings of choice and empowerment for beneficiaries.”

Migrant advocates defend cash support to aspiring illegal border crossers as a means to prevent death and suffering among populations they believe have no choice but to migrate and would whether or not any UN agency helps out. But the legitimate flip side of that claim is that cash in envelopes or in e-wallets — filled in part by U.S. taxpayer money — can also be said to enable, sustain, or even entice many driven not by urgent dangers but by a desire for better jobs amid reports that Americans would let them in.

Which describes well the U.N. operation to help illegal aliens recover "repressed memories" to get to those cash cards and eventually, all the paradise on offer in gringolandia.

What the heck is going on? What we see is an NGO-industrial-complex with an entrenched interest in keeping the migrants flowing to the states. The migrant surges are their result, given that migrants could never accomplish these missions if they were operation solely on their own. They are being paid for by someone, and that someone is the America-hating United Nations, whose ultimate mission is to erase America's borders and America itself. Bensman notes that some congressmembers, led by Texas GOP Rep. Lance Gooden, are trying to put a stop to this through H.R.6155. They won't succeed so long as leftists hold the reins of power, but they may succeed after 2022 if they have the will for it. Let's hope they do.

