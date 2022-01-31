Must-see video: A woman from a communist country explains liberty to a Canadian reporter

Although the mainstream media is utterly silent about it, something very big has been happening in Canada. Truckers have pushed back against the Canadian government’s mandate that they must show electronic proof of vaccination to enter their own country from America. Canadians are flocking to the trucker’s flag. In a viral video, a woman named Gina, clearly raised in a former communist country, is seen trying to explain to a condescending Canadian reporter what constitutes freedom. Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau is planning to make his country even more of a prison for those resisting experimental, useless vaccines.

I’ve written several posts on this subject, so I’ll only briefly summarize them. The first post is about the fact that the truckers put together a convoy that eventually stretched out a record-breaking 70 km. The convoy headed east from Vancouver to Ottawa as a protest against a vaccine mandate that will destroy the livelihood of cross-border (Canada-America) truckers who, for whatever reason, are not vaccinated. The truckers are cheerful and peaceful, and their inspiring videos show hundreds of people turning out in the bitter Canadian cold to support them. (Here’s another video showing the convoy’s entry into Ottawa, along with some commentary about what’s happening in Canada.)

The second post discusses how morally obscene the elites’ response is to the truckers. Justin Trudeau, who was praising how wonderful truckers were during the height of the panic about the pandemic, now castigates them as a dangerous, violent minority who have no good reason to protest his dictates. Meanwhile, a Washington Post cartoonist, showing his Orwellian understanding of words, labels as “fascists” the people pushing for less state control and more individual liberty.

The third post points out that Justin Trudeau’s response to his citizens wanting to present a petition to him and explain their positions is to run away and hide. Meanwhile, Nova Scotia put into play a plan to bar all truck convoys lest anyone get the idea to protest on their soil. (As a fun exercise, try to imagine them doing that if the protest had been Muslims or Native Americans complaining of some historic act of prejudice against them.)

This gets us to the three-minute-long video I mentioned. A reporter in Ottawa talks to a woman named Gina who explains that she came to Canada 25 years ago. By her accent, it’s apparent that she grew up in Eastern Europe, and by her age, it’s clear that she grew up when Eastern Europe was under Soviet control. She understands totalitarianism firsthand.

Image: Gina explaining liberty (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

Gina gently chides the reporter, telling him to report honestly about the thousands of people who gathered to greet the convoy as it entered Ottawa. She then points out that these are people who want life without a mask and points out that the reporter is without a mask.

The reporter smugly informs Gina that he’s showing his face because he’s outdoors. Were he indoors, he believes in “following the law.” Gina reminds him that the law is based on false science and accuses him of knowing that the official narrative is a lie.

What was most interesting to me was Gina’s effort to school the reporter about liberty. She explains that she arrived in a very different Canada 25 years before. The government, she says, is hostile to that real Canada, while the people showing up for the truckers represent the true Canadians. Why? Because they’re committed to freedom.

The reporter, clearly baffled by that word, asks “What do you mean by freedom?” Gina answers, “Since when government force to make it medical procedure? Since when?” And then she says something heartbreaking, with which millions of people around the world can sympathize: Her mother, who doesn’t speak English, was taken to the hospital, and Gina was arrested for trying to stay with her. That’s the sadism of the new regime.

Anyway, watch the video. You’ll see the passion and truth from someone who understands both slavery to the state and individual liberty:

Once again, remember that this is the only disease in human history that has seen Western governments systematically make it impossible for people to treat the virus in its early phases using medicines that have been safely used for decades (a “no harm, no foul” situation). My bet is that just in America when the dust finally clears, those in government and the media who prevented people from using these medicines will be found to have the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans on their hands.

My considered opinion is that, if the powerful across the Western world had any sense, rather than doubling down on denying people their liberty and forcing them to wear ineffective masks, shelter through useless, destructive lockdowns, and take experimental drugs, they would start to “back away slowly,” as the Hollywood trope goes. Currently, the protesting people across the Western world are being ignored and even punished. Things get scary and ugly fast, though, when no one listens to them.