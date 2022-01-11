Media ignored the lies in Biden’s January 6th anniversary speech

The unhinged and irascible manner in which President Biden delivered his viciously partisan speech on the anniversary of January 6th was unprecedented. So, too, was the media complicity in covering up his misrepresentations.

When matters devolve to this level of absurdity, the reactions are usually driven by emotions precluding the possibility of any dispassionate scrutiny.

Predictably, the mainstream news media praised the speech with a devotion almost as if it was the word of God.

Biden begins his speech by taking off his face mask, as VP Harris walks away, her back turned

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Most of the right-leaning media and the Republicans excoriated Biden for his divisive rhetoric.

Few fact-checked the contents of the speech.

The following is an extract from the text that Joe Biden read off the teleprompter

… some have already made the ultimate sacrifice in this sacred effort.



Jill and I have mourned police officers in this Capitol Rotunda not once but twice in the wake of January 6th: once to honor Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life the day after the attack, and a second time to honor Officer Billy Evans, who lost his life defending this Capitol as well…

The obvious inference to be drawn was that both Officer Brian Sicknick and Officer Billy Evans were killed by Trump supporters on January 6th.

Time for a fact check.

We first look at the death of Officer Brian Sicknick. According to NPR and the Washington Post, Officer Sicknick died of natural causes.

The following is an excerpt from the NPR Report

Sicknick died after suffering strokes, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Francisco Diaz, said in a report. In an interview, Diaz told The Washington Post, which first reported on the determination, that Sicknick suffered two strokes. Sicknick, 42, was sprayed with a chemical substance outside the Capitol at around 2:20 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, the report said. He did not suffer an allergic reaction to the chemical irritants dispensed by rioters, Diaz told the Post, nor was there evidence of internal or external injuries. At approximately 10 p.m., Sicknick collapsed at the Capitol and was transported to a local hospital. He died nearly 24 hours later. In a statement, the U.S. Capitol Police said it accepts the medical examiner's finding.

Now for the death of Officer Billy Evans.

NPR reported that Officer Billy Evans was killed on April 2nd, emphatically not January 6th, when a vehicle was rammed into the north barricade of the Capitol complex, slamming into Evans.

The driver was 25-year-old Noah Green, who was shot by at least one officer and who later died.

Green was discovered to be a supporter of the Nation of Islam founded by Louis Farrakhan, an anti-Semitic, Black supremacist, anti-LGBT Islamist cleric known for spewing venom across the US for over 30 years.

Green had also reportedly called the US government “#1 enemy of Black people!" in one of his Instagram posts. Meta confirmed to Business Insider that they suspended Green’s account.

This was clearly a terror attack driven by anti-white racist perhaps with radical Islamist motives.

It is hence beyond reasonable doubt that the deaths of Officer Brian Sicknick and Officer Billy Evans were not linked to the occurrences of January 6th and were emphatically not caused by Trump supporters.

It is quite insulting to the memories of these officers that their deaths are being used to score cheap political points.

The aim behind these Biden's falsehoods is to distract from his abominable record of misgovernance and demonize both President Trump and his supporters to prevent the President from running in 2024 and justify further persecution.

The speechwriter knew of the blatant falsehoods in Biden’s speech but included it anyway. The mentions of the deaths of both officers were purposely worded vaguely for listeners to conclude that they were killed by Trump supporters.

If fact-checked they can claim it was owing to sloppy writing and not malicious intentions.

They can rely on three groups to carry the message

The first group is their far-left brainwashed base who will accept anything a Democrats saw without question. The second group is casual viewers or readers who merely skim through headlines.

The third group, upon whom the heaviest burden of the blame lies, is the mainstream media. The news media has a function to speak truth to power and fact check their every utterance and action. But that is mere theory; in practice, the US mainstream media is the propaganda wing of the Democrats. At times the Democrats in Washington lead the Democrats in the media follow, on other occasions the roles are reversed.

They work in perfect synchronicity, which would explain why the Democrats across new outlets frequently use identical phraseology to describe events that show President Trump or the GOP in a bad light.

For Biden’s speech, there were no fact checks from any leading media outfit on this blatant lie and no Pinocchio ratings from the Washington Post.

We know what the reaction would have been had such similarly false utterances had emanated from President Trump.

Equally disappointing is the reaction of the Republicans and the right-leaning media. They rightly slammed Biden for the overall tone and content but failed to examine the speech with a fine-tooth comb. Only the Washington Examiner and Bill O’Reilly fact-checked it aptly.

Sadly, these lies about Officer Brian Sicknick have been repeated so frequently and with such certitude that history may chronicle them as fact. Following Biden’s speech, Officer Billy Evans’s name will also be included in this speech.

Such is the impact of propaganda that those who cite fact will be branded conspiracy theorists.

This once again highlights the grave crisis that continues to plague the US media who are not even pretending to be fair and objective.

It also highlights the lack of killer instinct in the GOP leadership who should have been exposing this blatant lie.

However, despite their myriad shortcomings, the Republicans are still the only hope of countering the sinister totalitarian cult of the modern Democrat party and their propaganda wing that masquerades as the mainstream media.