Maybe the Smithsonian got it right about Fauci

I was prepared to write of the outrage I felt towards the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery upon learning that come November, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s image would join the enormous collection of portraits celebrating the great and worthy personages of our nation’s history. The gallery contains images of our presidents and first ladies, famous legislators, and military heroes, as well as many other worthy visages from all walks of life. Sports heroes are there. Great inventors, architects, and engineers are present, as well as giants of commerce and industry. Religious leaders and individuals who have inspired us by their glorious acts and teachings are present. There are portraits of famous individuals from the world of entertainment and likenesses of scientists and educators that all would agree are deserving to be part of this pictorial archive.

How then could the Smithsonian Institute consider placing a portrait of Anthony Fauci, a man incapable of telling the nation the truth about the origin of the coronavirus, who played along with the pandemic charade, costing our nation two years as well as a great leader, providing in his stead a marionette whose strings are controlled by forces unseen, on its walls? How could this man who labeled the investigations by scientists determined to find the truth about this plague as conspiracy theories, and the results of those investigations as mere ‘shiny objects which will soon be gone,’ be considered worthy of having his countenance displayed? How could they commemorate an individual who provided multi-million-dollar grants to several of those dissenting scientists who then somehow realized the error of their ways? How could they consider such a reprehensible man worthy of enshrinement?

Then I discovered that the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery has a collection of rogues as well as heroes. Al Capone and Jesse James are there. Why not Tony Fauci? So, regarding my initial outrage towards the Smithsonian, I would just quote Gilda Radner’s famous character Emily Litella from “Saturday Night Live”: “Never mind.”

Image: Smithsonian Institution