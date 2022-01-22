Many people pretend to care about their carbon footprint and falsely blame humans and fossil fuels for cyclical and natural changes in the climate

Many wealthy people who have multiple mansions, yachts, private jets, and gas guzzlers pretend to care about their carbon footprint as they lecture us that we should drive inefficient, impractical, expensive electric cars powered by batteries that are made from a flammable pollutant. Sometimes, they buy fictional carbon credits to pretend they care. Their carbon footprint did not change on all their stuff.

Ford and GM make huge profits selling gas guzzlers and then pretend to care by buying a piece of paper showing carbon credits.

The European commission has proposed an EU fuel tax on airplanes and ships, but they exempt private jets and yachts from the tax. They either don’t care or know that taxing carbon will not change the climate.

Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan Last summer, we reported that the European Commission - that murder of career bureaucrats - has proposed exempting private jets, the one most polluting form of transportation, from the planned EU jet fuel tax. A draft indicated that the tax would be phased-in for passenger flights, including ones that carry cargo This is odd because a recent report found that private-jet CO2 emissions in Europe rose by 31% between 2005 and 2019

Here are some scientific facts that shows there is no correlation between fossil fuel use, populations, CO2 and temperatures.

During the medieval warming period from 800-1200 AD the Earth warmed a little and was estimated to be around the same temperature as today. During the Little Ice Age from 1300-1850 the Earth cooled a little.

During the Medieval Warm Period, roughly from 800 to 1200 AD, temperatures rose a few degrees above average. During the following Little Ice Age, which lasted roughly from 1300 to 1850, the Greenland Vikings disappeared, glaciers from California to the European Alps advanced, and New York harbor froze, enabling people to walk from Manhattan to New Jersey without benefit of the George Washington Bridge.

The reason so much of California is a desert is because of long droughts that occurred before humans and fossil fuels could have caused them.

It is an intentional lie to say droughts are worse than ever and caused by humans and fossil fuels.

During the medieval period, there was over a century of drought in the Southwest and California Unfortunately, she notes, most of the state's infrastructure was designed and built during the 20th century, when the climate was unusually wet compared to previous centuries. That hasn't set water management on the right course to deal with long periods of dryness in the future.

The average global temperature declined a little between 1940 and 1975 and was blamed on industrialization. (Somehow, it couldn't have been natural and cyclical). Now industrialization supposedly causes warming.

The global temperature was declining from 1940–1975 (Figure 1); The increase in industrial activities following World War II was the main driver of this mid-century global cooling.

On the first Earth Day, over fifty years ago we were warned of the existential threat of global cooling and that billions would die soon.

I thought the following was an extremely humorous sentence. Basically, it is not their fault that their predictions were 100% wrong because things changed.

"But others failed to come true because the predictions themselves changed the course of history."

Why Didn’t the First Earth Day’s Predictions Come True? It’s Complicated More than half a century ago, scientists and activists predicted utter doom for the planet. That hasn’t happened yet, but it’s nothing to cheer about. Environmental scientists led the movement, predicting chilling futures—that overpopulation would cause worldwide famine; pollution would blanket cities and kill thousands; a mass extinction was upon us; oil and mineral reserves were about to run out. Those critics aren’t entirely wrong; some of the era’s predictions were based on faulty logic. But others failed to come true because the predictions themselves changed the course of history. Estimated global temperature 1880: 56.7 degrees. 1970: 57.2 degrees. Up less than 1%.

Gas powered cars and Trucks on the road 1880. Zero. 1970: Around 200 million- Up exponentially

Estimated global population 1880; Around 1.5 billion, 1970: around 3.7 Billion Up around 150%

Estimated crude oil use 1880: around zero, 1970 around 57 million barrels per day. Up exponentially

CO2 content 1880: around 290 parts per million and in 1970 around 325 parts per million, up 12%.

If humans, CO2, cars, and fossil fuel use were causing temperatures to rise it would have gone up much more than 1% in 90 years (after a little ice age ended and the globe would not have had a 35 year cooling period).

It is an intentional lie to claim that temperatures are higher than ever and warming faster than ever due to humans and fossil fuels.

Just like today where the media does no research and asks no questions, in the 1970's multiple media outlets predicted a disastrous coming ice age

Here is Newsweek in 1975

The Cooling World

Here is New York Times in 1978

On January 11, 1970, the Washington Post reported that “Colder Winters Held Dawn of the New Ice Age”

Of course, that reliable news source, the WaPo, has been wrong on the climate for 100 years. The existential threat warnings of today are essentially the same as 1922.

The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer, and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot. Reports from fishermen, seal hunters, and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard‐of temperatures in the Arctic zone. Exploration expeditions report that scarcely any ice has been met as far north as 81 degrees 29 minutes. Within a few years it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coastal cities uninhabitable.” — from an Associated Press report published in The Washington Post on Nov. 2, 1922

Here is a scary headline with an important fact buried within: The oceans are rising less than 1/10th as fast after we started using fossil fuels than in the centuries before.

Does anyone think oceans can be measured within 10 inches over 150 years when the average ocean is 145,728 inches deep?

It is an intentional lie to state or imply that oceans are rising very fast and then attribute a minuscule rise to humans and fossil fuels.

Scientists looked at sea levels 125,000 years in the past. The results are terrifying Sea levels rose at up to 3 metres per century, far exceeding the roughly 0.3-metre rise observed over the past 150 years.

The average ocean depth is 2.3 miles.

Why are children given the intentional misinformation that humans and fossil fuels are responsible for thousands of species going extinct every year when the scientific fact is that less than 500 identified species have gone extinct the last hundred years, and most of the species no one would have heard of? Most were going extinct before fossil fuels were used.

It is an intentional lie to say that humans and fossil fuels are making thousands of species go extinct every year.

Since 1900, nearly 500 species of animal have gone extinct, according to a 2015 study. The good news is, scientists are trying to bring some back. But if the upper estimate of species numbers is true - that there are 100 million different species co-existing with us on our planet - then between 10,000 and 100,000 species are becoming extinct each year.

CO2 makes trees grow, so why are children given the misinformation that humans and fossil fuels are destroying trees. A study from a few years ago concludes there are three trillion trees. Previous estimates were around 400 billion. Why does anyone ever say science is settled?

More Trees Than There Were 100 Years Ago? It's True! The study found that there are around 3.04 trillion trees on Earth, or around 422 for each person on the planet. The number is a huge increase on the previous global estimate, which was just over 400 billion trees worldwide

It would help if children were taught true scientific facts instead of theories and predictions. Maybe there would be fewer suicides and adults would want more children if they were told that temperatures are similar to what they were one thousand years ago, few identified species are dying, there are more trees than one hundred years ago, and oceans are rising much slower than before fossil fuels were used.

Instead, they are told that humans are destroying the Earth and we only have a few years left before we die.

Indoctrination is very dangerous. Teaching everyone that the science is settled and cutting off debate is very dangerous to our survival as a great country.

One of the most dangerous things is when we have an egotistical high paid bureaucrat (Dr Fauci) who says anyone who disagrees with him doesn’t believe in science. No matter how wrong he has been, and how much misinformation he spreads, the mostly compliant media just repeats what he says as if it is the gospel truth. If journalists did their job, they would seek to destroy him, instead of the people who point out what he has lied about.

