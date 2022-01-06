Kazakhstan: Hey, Liz! Here's what a real Jan. 6 insurrection looks like:

Congressional Democrats and their allies have been blowing a lot of hot air about the Jan. 6 "insurrection," a pathetic crowd-control failure brought on by Capitol police incompetence, crossed wires among those charged with security, and quite likely some FBI pot-stirring, through agents provocateurs. It's bee ess. The whole show is about discrediting President Trump to keep him from running for office in 2024, because, well, they know he won the 2020 election and a lot of voters would like to get their votes' worth in 2024. But that's precisely why they keep blowing the incident up into an "insurrection."

According to leftist Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who's been tipped to lead the Democrats once House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves the scene, via PBS:

It's a day like Pearl Harbor and like Bloody Sunday down in Selma, Alabama, and like September 11 that should live in infamy here in America and throughout the world.

According to Trump-hating Rep. Liz Cheney, who channeled Hitler with this ultimatum:

“The Republican Party has to make a choice. We can either be loyal to our Constitution or loyal to Donald Trump, but we cannot be both,” Cheney said.

There's also this one from the Associated Press:

The ABC News tease says 'solemnly.'

The bloviations are billowing, with sobbing testimony planned from inconvenienced Congress members, likely some amazing fictions from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Congress planning to erect a "memorial" to the event on Capitol grounds.

Just one problem with this phony insurrection narrative sh-show:

Kazakhstan.

The land of Borat is now in the midst of a real revolt and insurrection. Vladimir Putin is dispatching Russian troops now to that state now that violence is inundating the country. The government has toppled and the specter there are getting onto television screens.

Somehow the Jan. 6 "insurrection" being touted by Democrats as the ne plus ultra looks kind of ... puny in comparison.

Without getting into the truly momentous strategic implications of the whole thing, this is what a real insurrection looks like:

Omg the videos coming out now that internet has been restored in Kazakhstan are horrifying. Piles of dead bodies at morgues in Almaty allegedly killed by security forces. I hope human rights groups are monitoring this — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) January 5, 2022

So much money stolen from the Kazakh people hidden in the West. Can we crack down on that now? Solidarity with the victims of kleptocracy — Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) January 5, 2022

#UPDATE Kazakhstan police killed "dozens" of protesters overnight as they tried to storm government buildings in Almaty, police tell the media.



"Extremist forces tried to assault administrative buildings, the Almaty city police department... Dozens of assailants were eliminated" pic.twitter.com/woLg0j30l5 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 6, 2022

#KazakhstanProtests: new clashes in #Almaty. Government security forces + Kazakh army are "cleansing" the city. It is a bloodshed. There is no way back for Tokayev now. Nazarbayev is still silent. Apparantly, it is: a Tokayev vs Nazarbayev palace coup and a people's revolution. — Viktoriya Topalova (@viktopalova) January 6, 2022

Massive anti-government riots taking place right now across Kazakhstan. Amid 2 days of street resistance against price rises & fuel poverty. Demonstrators are now clashing with cops & burning out police vehicles. Solidarity with the ppl of Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/YI0LM21MzX — GhostofDurruti (@RobTheRich0001) January 4, 2022

#Kazakhstan Armed security forces are in Almaty. There are also armoured personnel carriers, armoured vehicles, and military trucks. Local police reported that dozens of protesters had been killed. pic.twitter.com/h1vzkKdmjV — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) January 6, 2022

The people, who took to the streets due to the high price hikes in fuel and natural gas in Kazakhstan, started to clash with the police in the capital Astana at minus 20 degrees Celsius, against obstruction and detention. #Kazakistanpic.twitter.com/uMx2NRUQOZ — PARTİZAN Yunanistan (@partizanGreece) January 4, 2022

Minus-20 Celsius is -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

WARNING blood



Video from telegram channels shows scenes at front line of protests. Armed protesters engage security forces with many only having stolen police shields to protect themselves. #Kazakhstan #Almaty pic.twitter.com/iddLrmi6pv — Outback Piano (@OutbackPiano) January 6, 2022

Here's the New York Times's thumbnail:

Saltanat Azirbek, a police spokeswoman in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, said that dozens of people had been killed by the authorities when they tried to storm government buildings, police headquarters and district police offices, the first widespread fatalities since the protests started. That announcement came after earlier reports in the local news media that the police had opened fire on demonstrators in the oil city of Atyrau, killing at least one person. The police warned people living near main government buildings to stay at home. The announcement of the military deployment came after a night of violent protests swept Kazakhstan’s cities, including Almaty, where some protesters came with firearms and started looting shops and malls, according to video footage posted from the scene. They set government buildings on fire, including the city hall and the old office of the country’s president. They also captured the airport. The authorities reported that in addition to those who had been killed, about a thousand people had been injured and up to 400 had been hospitalized. At least eight members of the security forces have been killed in the clashes, the police reported on Wednesday.

Here' a headline and more from Fox News:

Kazakhstan president's home ablaze as protests escalate: report Protesters in Kazakhstan's largest city stormed the presidential residence and the mayor's office on Wednesday and set both buildings on fire, according to new reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices in the Central Asian nation escalated sharply. Police fired on some protesters at the presidential palace before fleeing. They have clashed repeatedly with demonstrators in recent days, deploying water cannons in the freezing weather, tear gas and concussion grenades. The government resigned in response to the unrest and the president vowed to take harsh measures to quell it. In possibly the first of those efforts, Kazakh news sites became inaccessible late in the day, and the global watchdog organization Netblocks said the country was experiencing a pervasive internet blackout.

This being a Muslim country, what's an insurrection without a beheading?

JUST IN 🚨 Police in Kazakhstan's largest city say 12 officers killed in clashes with protesters, one found beheaded. - AP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 6, 2022

Some interesting strategic implications to look at later:

mostly secular or moderately Muslim, massive violence will certainly attract Islamists and undermine the neighboring Central Asian regimes. Combined with the situation in Afghanistan after America’s withdrawal it could turn Central Asia into a hot spot comparable to the ME. — Andrzej Kozlowski (@akoz33) January 5, 2022

In Kazakhstan Putin again has shot himself in the foot. The crisis on this huge country, in fact more important for Russia’s security than Ukraine (because of China), was caused directly by Russia’s attempt to use energy to blackmail the EU. Although Kazakhstan’s population is — Andrzej Kozlowski (@akoz33) January 5, 2022

According to my sources, they are well "net-organized." Their leadership is not in Kazakhstan but in Paris and Kyiv. I guess their calculation is that the authorities cannot behead the protest at this point. — Viktoriya Topalova (@viktopalova) January 5, 2022

One other thing nobody mentioned: Kazakhstan's proximity and cultural affinities with Xinjiang on its huge southeast border. Have the Chicoms said anything? One suspects the old gray men of Beijing have got their eyeballs glued to the intelligence reports right about now.

The bottom line here is that the Kazakhstan has kind of burst into the best-laid plans of Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 congressional clown show to sell us on the idea of a monster "insurrection." The biggest, the worst, the most dangerous, the most threatening ....

Over in Kazakhstan, we got a toppled government. We got a presidential palace on fire. We got a burning parliament. Bodies stacked in the morgues. Cop cars on fire. Blood in the street, dead people, beheadings, concussion grenades, a mayor's office on fire, armed protestors who shoot back, dead cops, a beheading, armored personnel carriers, tanks, military trucks, a dictator's remaining minions fighting like cornered rats, and thousands of Russian troops being airlifted in,

Sound anything like what happened on Jan. 6? The land of Borat has just thrown a spanner into the works for that best-laid Democrat plan.

Now we have a scene like this (Thanks, Thomas Lifson):

