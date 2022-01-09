Joe Biden, the Divider in Chief, (unknowingly) kicks off the campaigns of the GOP and President Trump

It has been almost a year since Joe Biden has occupied the White House and almost every campaign promise he made has melted into thin air.

Among those promises was a pledge to restore decency and to unite the country. He conveniently ignored the fact that his party is the reason for the divide and hate. But truth or facts are never an impediment for Democrats while peddling false narratives.

“We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness, and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward,” Biden said in his January 6 speech.

YouTube screengrab

This was the easiest among promises to accomplish, for all he had to ensure was that members of his administration were respectful, empathetic, and conciliatory, especially to political opponents.

An occasion to ‘lower the temperature' would have been the first anniversary of January 6th.

Biden and Harris should have acknowledged that the events of January 6th, 2021, were unfortunate and should never occur again. They should have highlighted the importance of being able to respectfully disagree without being viciously disagreeable. They should have reminded people of what binds the country together.

The content of their addresses should have been similar to President Kennedy's speech when he said "Our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future. And we are all mortal."

But, as expected, the opposite occurred.

In her remarks, Kamal Harris claimed that January 6, 2021, was a date that would “occupy not only a place on our calendar but a place in our collective memory” alongside Pearl Harbor and September 11, 2001.

Much as they always do, they relied on hyperbole to push their narrative.

They fail to realize or probably do not care that these overstatements, meant to virtue signal, actually are deeply offensive and hurtful to the real victims.

Over 2,403 Americans were killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor while over 3000 people were killed following the coordinated Islamic terror attacks of September 11. Beyond the victims, it left thousands orphaned, abandoned, and deeply traumatized. The irreparable and everlasting damage to the fabric of the nation was undeniable.

To compare those dastardly attacks to January 6, where protestors trespassed and aimlessly wandered around the Capitol Building is a vile affront to the victims of Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

To compare American under President Trump with Nazi Germany is actually insensitive to the millions of Jewish people who were victims of persecution and genocide.

To claim that this is the worst time to be Black in America is an insult to the victims of slavery and segregation.

The effect of these overstatements is a trivialization of the darkest chapters in mankind. It also belittles bigotry.

Who gains from all this? Real bigots.

If Larry Elder and Candice Owens are White supremacists, the term is rendered meaningless; hence real White supremacists and Neo-Nazis manage to fly under the radar.

After Kamala, Biden proceeded to viciously and personally attack President Trump and his supporters. It wasn’t just the content of the speech but the unhinged manner with an undercurrent of violence in which it was delivered that was disturbing.

Obviously, neither Harris nor Biden had anything to do with the contents of their respective addresses. They merely read (or struggled to read) off the teleprompter.

The speeches were authored by lackeys of the Democrat establishment who realize Biden’s disastrous record has given them nothing else to boast about. Hence they rely on overstatements to rile up their base and hopefully goad fence-sitters.

They know they have their propaganda wing, which masquerades as the mainstream news media, to amplify their message and make it appear like a consensus across the country.

For regular people, the faltering economy, the record inflation, high fuel prices, the supply chain crisis, and the influx of illegal aliens are issues of grave concern.

Despite Biden’s vow to “Shut down” the Virus, Covid-19 continues to ravage the country. Basic civil liberties and freedom of choice (of vaccines) are being violated every day under the pretext of Covid-19.

The primary goal of Biden’s and Harris’s preposterous claims is to distract from their abominable record of misgovernance.

But if history has taught us anything, it is to never underestimate the intelligence of regular people. The Democrats may be able to fool their far-left base all the time, they may be able to con independent voters some of the time, but they emphatically cannot fool most of the voters all of the time.

Biden’s rapidly falling approval ratings are ample evidence of that.

The secondary goal behind Harris and Biden’s attacks is to dehumanize both President Trump and his supporters. Because dehumanization is the first step to justify oppression. This is exactly what the Nazis did in Germany, so it is ironic that the Democrats accuse the GOP of being Nazis.

They want to terrorize Trump supporters and misuse the various law enforcement agencies to persecute them. The hope is to scare voters from openly supporting and voting for the GOP and President Trump during the midterms and the Presidential Elections.

If there is any good that can come out of all this, it is that the abhorrent utterances of January 6, 2022, should serve as another hard reminder to all voters about what they are against.

Biden and Harris may have unwittingly kicked off the GOP campaign for the mid-terms in 2022 and President Trump’s return to the White House in 2024.