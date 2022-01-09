It’s time for urban adults to step up to save their communities’ children

I’ve spent my adult life opposing urban crime. However, I wonder if I’m doing enough. Maybe it’s time for me literally to offer my life as a sacrifice if that would spare just one innocent child. And it’s not just me. If we’re to save children in urban America, more adults, especially adult men, need to step up.

There’s been a recent wave of young Black murder victims in New Orleans. If you click here, you’ll see the tragedy of a funeral procession for seven-year-old Dillan Burton. Dillon was in the backseat of her mother’s car along with her six-year-old sister when someone fired on the vehicle, killing the second-grader. And then there was the one-year-old baby who died after Corey Davis, his male parent, shot at his girlfriend’s car and managed, instead, to kill their baby. (I hesitate to call that person a “father” after this act of unforgivable brutality.

It’s these tragedies that made me wonder today if offering my life as a sacrifice would spare at least one innocent child. I’m not being melodramatic. It’s simply an Old Testament-style plea to spare even one baby’s life.

I’ve watched myriad Black mothers cry since the Crack Wars started in the 1980s. I watched safety advocates like New Orleans premiere crime fighter and mentor “Brother Al Mims” and Walter Gildersleeve Jr., the “Detroit Batman,” weep at the steady loss of Black life with no end in sight.

Image: Seven-year-old murder victim Dillon Burton. YouTube screen grab.

I’m not sentimental. Definitely not warm and cuddly and, I’ll add, not anybody’s mentor. Still, the Lord keeps tugging me in that direction. My message is straightforward toward those who think it’s cute to terrorize women, children, and our young men. More men must be present to displace negative conditioning.

The problem is that safety advocacy has risks. I’ve been threatened and had years’ worth of confrontations. I’ve faced opposition from politicians and police officers who preferred I was a hush-mouthed hostage instead of a mouthy “militant” (meaning big, dark, and not dumb) who demanded they address safety concerns in my community as enthusiastically as they did for White neighborhoods. We pay their salaries too.

When my folks were alive, I couldn’t tell my mother and maternal grandmother half of what I was doing and even the little that I shared with them worried them. The reality is that there are no medals or pensions for Black male safety advocates. I’ve seen those Brothers crusading for a safe community opposed by powers that be in suits and wounded, and even murdered, by haters in streets around the country. But carrying on that crusade must be done.

Black men are the missing piece of the urban safety puzzle. It’s the independent mass of us who’ll change things, not handfuls in business, government, law enforcement, and social service agencies. Without Black men stepping up, nothing changes except things getting worse.

Standing up is risky and invites trouble for free. But consider this, it’s already risky and trouble already crosses Brothers’ paths without their taking public stands.

It’s soul-crushing that our young murder victims will never reach my age and that their deaths just don’t seem to matter outside of the grassroots. We’ve got to change that. And sacrificing old hides for young lives, figuratively and possibly literally, is the level of dedication we need to make it happen.

Nadra Enzi aka Cap Black. Writer/Commentator on Liberation and Liberty.

#ActualSuperHeroForLiberty Advocate. #HaltHunger Organizer.