It is no wonder we have so much corruption when most of the media willingly supports corrupt people for president

Most of the media clearly knew about the payments to Hunter Biden by China, Russia, and Ukraine before the 2020 election as they campaigned for Joe. Yet when a well-researched story by the New York Post came out about Hunter’s laptop and corruption, most of the media buried, by falsely blaming it on Russian disinformation. They couldn’t take the risk that the public would learn the truth.

The same media that willingly interfered in the election knew that many states violated their election laws in 2020, yet still proclaim the election was the cleanest ever.

Now, there is a new book showing massive connections of influential people to China and clear corruption of the Bidens, and most of the media is willfully hiding the truth from the public.

Think of the wall-to-wall coverage a book would get if they were seeking to destroy Trump with anonymous sources instead of well-researched facts.

Peter Schweizer’s ‘Red-Handed’ Exposes Communist China’s Silicon Valley Sympathizers The New York Post recently published an exclusive excerpt of Peter Schweizer’s new book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, which outlines how American elites — including the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe — purposefully aid the communist regime of China. In his excerpt for the New York Post, Schweizer, who is a Breitbart News senior contributor, the president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI), and the best-selling author of Clinton Cash and Profiles in Corruption, focuses on how money-grabbing Big Tech firms have placed the privacy of their users and U.S. national security at risk in an attempt to appease China.

Biden Family Planned to Share Office Space with Company Employing ‘F**king Spy Chief of China’ Hunter Biden planned to share his family’s office space in Washington, DC, with a Chinese intelligence-linked firm that employed a man Hunter described as “the f**king spy chief of China,” according to Peter Schweizer’s new bombshell book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. According to the book, Hunter Biden planned in 2017 to set up an office in Washington that would house his businesses, his father’s Biden Foundation, and a representative of a Chinese global energy company he had cultivated close ties to, CEFC China Energy. Hunter Biden and his family were also involved in CEFC’s plans to invest in U.S. infrastructure through two entities — Hudson West IV and SinoHawk. In fact, Biden made it clear to Tony Bobulinski, a financial planner he brought in to help with the infrastructure efforts, that his family was integral to the effort. After Hunter was unhappy with the payment package he was going to receive from the venture — an $850,000 salary and 20 percent equity stake, as well as 10 percent of the equity for “the Big Guy [Joe Biden]” — he wrote to Bobulinski that Ye and his company are “both coming to be MY partner and to be partners with the Biden.” Hunter would then seek to fuse his family and CEFC further with the shared office in Washington. “In 2017, he made plans to house his businesses, the Biden Foundation, one of his father’s offices, and CEFC together in an office space in Washington,” Schweizer writes, adding: In an email for signage, Hunter said he had “new office mates: Joe Biden Jill Biden Jim Biden Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary),” and that, “I would like the office sign to reflect the following The Biden Foundation Hudson West (CEFC U.S.) The lease will remain under my company’s name Rosemont Seneca.”

The Clinton Foundation took massive kickbacks and Russia got American uranium. Hillary and the DNC paid over $10 million for the fictional Russian dossier.

Yet, most of the media, the corrupt Justice Department, and other Democrats campaigned for Hillary while seeking to destroy Trump with false Russian collusion story.

NY Times: Hillary Clinton Approved Russian Uranium Deal After $2 Million Donation to Clinton Foundation Report suggests former secretary of state signed off on Russia purchasing Canadian uranium company after the company donated millions to the Clinton’s non-profit The New York Times is suggesting Hillary Clinton took actions as secretary of state because of financial donations that were made to the Clinton Foundation by Russians pushing for a Canadian uranium company. The Times reported in an explosive piece that Canadian records show the chairman of Russian-owned Uranium One gave over $2 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation, which the Clintons’ didn’t disclose. At the same time, Russia pushed for control of a Canadian Uranium company. A Kremlin-connected bank promoting stock in the company also reportedly paid Bill Clinton $500,000 for a speech in Moscow. Eventually, the Russian-Canadian uranium deal was approved.

The Clinton Foundation and the Clintons got huge payments from people for access while Hillary was in a powerful position and running for President. That is pure corruption, but no one cared as they campaigned for her. Why anyone would think Hillary would be a good candidate in 2024 shows how nuts some people are.

Many who met with Clinton as secretary of state donated to foundation At least 85 of 154 people from private interests who met or had phone conversations scheduled with Clinton while she led the State Department donated to her family charity or pledged commitments to its international programs, according to a review of State Department calendars released so far to The Associated Press. Combined, the 85 donors contributed as much as $156 million. At least 40 donated more than $100,000 each, and 20 gave more than $1 million.

To understand that the payments were kickbacks, and not because of expertise or generosity, all you need to see is that the payments dried up after Hillary no longer had anything to sell.

Clinton Foundation donations plummet 75% Donations to the Clinton Foundation plummeted to $16 million last year, down nearly 75% from the organization's peak when former secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton was running for president, records reviewed by Axios show.

There is new information showing the efforts Fauci and others made to prevent anyone looking at the Wuhan lab as the source of the virus. Why would anyone do that if they had nothing to hide?

The only network that appears interested in covering the story is Fox. Most of the media still treats every piece of garbage that Fauci spews out as gospel, no matter how much misinformation he has spread the last two years.

Why don’t most journalists and other journalists care, considering how many people have died from the virus?

Fresh questions on what Fauci, government knew about COVID origin According to the timeline of events laid out by Baier, Fauci was told on January 27, 2020 that his NIAID had been indirectly funding the Wuhan lab through EcoHealth -- a US-based scientific non-profit that had been working with novel coronaviruses. Andersen added that the situation needed to be looked at more closely, at which point Fauci organized an all hands on deck conference call with colleagues where he was told that risky experiments with the novel coronavirus may not have gone through proper biosafety review and oversight

The corrupt Obama Justice Department, EPA, and CFPB shook down corporations and gave massive kickbacks to political supporters, but few cared. They still pretend that Obama was pure as the driven snow.

Obama gave the tyrants a huge kickback in the form of letting drug running terrorists be above the law when he dictatorially ordered the supposedly independent Justice Department to stop the years’ long investigation.

Most of the media and other Democrats clearly never cared about the pure corruption or how many died from drug overdoses and terrorism because of this massive gift.

There is massive crime and corruption at the border, along with many deaths, yet most of the media doesn’t actively report and most Democrats clearly don’t care. One Democrat has been especially outspoken and critical about the open border and suddenly the corrupt Justice Department cares about corruption.

Most journalists, the corrupt Justice Department, and other Democrats, are so busy spreading lies about voter integrity laws, while seeking an unconstitutional takeover of elections, that they don’t have time to focus on criminal activity and corruption.