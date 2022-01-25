It is disgusting when smear merchants call a true story a smear

Dana Millbank of the Washington Post calls it a smear when Fox News and Republicans tell the truth.

How Fox News and Republicans devised one Biden smear For three months, Republican officeholders and Fox News personalities have been shouting it from the rooftops. “The attorney general announced the FBI would investigate moms who dared to complain at school board meetings as potential terrorists,”

Here’s the truth: It is possible that Millbank doesn’t know it because the WaPo rarely reports about Biden corruption and incompetence because they don’t care:

First:

President Biden's Education Secretary Miguel Cardona apparently solicited the controversial letter from the National School Boards Association that said threats made by protesting parents should be taken as seriously as domestic terrorism, according to emails released on Tuesday.

Second: The White House colluded with NSBA to concoct a letter about the dangers of parents.

WH aided school board group’s ‘domestic terrorism’ letter before Garland sicced FBI on parents Top officials of a national school board group talked to the White House days before Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to investigate complaints of threats from parents, newly released emails reveal.

Third: Within a few days of getting the letter from NSBA, and without any investigation or evidence, Biden’s partisan hack AG Garland sent a memo throughout the country to watch out for dangerous parents.

Attorney General Garland’s memo is a severe government overreach that chills the constitutionally protected speech of those who rightly object to ill-considered policies that harm our nation’s school children.

It is laughable, and deplorable when smear merchants at the WaPo and elsewhere claim they care about the truth when they are targeting others. They spread lies and smears to destroy anyone who dares disagree with the leftist agenda to destroy America. They are especially vigilant in their attempt to silence Fox News and others they disagree with. They can’t stand to have competition to their indoctrination.

Most journalists and other Democrats pretend they want to unite the country and tell the truth but they are lying.

The examples of their lies and smears are endless

The WaPo and others sought to destroy white Christian boys with lies by calling them racists for the crime of wearing MAGA hats. The boys were disposable.

How many people, especially young people, stay silent because they don’t want to be destroyed by the media

The media and other Democrats, without evidence, colluded to defeat Kavanaugh’s nomination to the supreme court. They smeared the judge with no evidence.

Many in the media, Joe Biden, and others repeatedly sought to smear Trump and gin up racial hate and division by saying Trump never denounced white supremacy even though it was a known lie.

Somehow, we never saw demands for Biden and others to denounce the violent leftist groups that main, kill, and destroy cities. We also see little, if any, focus at the Justice department on those groups for their criminal activity.

For years most of the media, Democrats, the Justice Department smeared Trump with lies about Russian collusion with no evidence. There were endless investigations to intentionally weaken Trump and delegitimize his Presidency. Then in 2018, the WaPo essentially said never mind, we made it all up. Why didn’t journalists get fired for their false smears? Because they didn’t care. They did their job to weaken Trump in the minds of a significant portion of the public.

Meanwhile, the same media that smeared Trump knew that Hillary and the DNC paid for the fake dossier, but the WaPo claimed it was a lie to say Hillary was involved. It is astonishing how the smear merchants will destroy anyone they disagree with while hiding the truth about corrupt politicians like the Biden’s and the Clintons.

Finally, there is no evidence that Clinton was involved in Steele’s reports or worked with Russian entities to feed information to Steele. That’s where Nunes’s claim goes off the rails — and why he earns Four Pinocchios.

In 2014, a young Black criminal tried to take a White officer’s gun, and he was shot and killed. Instead of the media investigating, the fictional” hands up don’t shoot” narrative started to smear the White cop. He was disposable. The narrative started to gin up racial hate and violence.

How many cops have been injured or killed because so many smeared the cop and spread the false story?

In 2006, rich white boys were smeared by much of the media following a fake rape allegation. No investigation was necessary before the story was endlessly reported. The boys were disposable because the story fit an agenda.

Most people accused of crimes are guilty,” attorney Brad Bannon recalls in a new film on the scandal that shook the foundation of college sports. “I had absolutely no problem believing that rich, white, elite young men would take advantage of a young African-American woman that they had hired to come and perform for them.”

Despite having n evidence, the media was willing to repeat a lie about Romney and taxes. After all, the media was campaigning for Obama and the truth didn’t matter.

The media and other Democrats support Fauci, CDC, and WHO no matter what misinformation they spread. They never go after Democrat governors no matter how bad their results are. But they smear Atlas, DeSantis, Noem, Rand Paul, Abbott, and anyone else who dares disagree.

Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low The newspaper’s editorial board said DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist, had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.

Democrats used the filibuster 327 times in 2020 as they were obstructing Trump every day, and not once do I remember the media calling the Democrats racist.

Yet now, when the whiny journalists and other Democrats don’t get their way passing a dictatorial, unconstitutional federal takeover of elections, the Republicans, plus Sinema, and Machin are now smeared as racists because Democrats always play the race card.

Tea party members were smeared as the party of anger even though they were peaceful and just wanted smaller government and lower taxes. They were also illegally targeted by swamp creatures at IRS who were not punished by the swamp creatures at the Justice department.

As I said, the examples of lies and smears are endless. A significant amount of purported news by mainstream media outlets essentially consists of talking points pushing an agenda. The smears and lies to destroy political opponents started long before Trump.

What should we call supposed journalists who will smear and destroy people who disagree with their agenda to destroy or remake America? Wouldn’t enemies of democracy and the American people be a proper description?