If you want to dismantle society, start with dismantling law and order

Looking back to the lowlights of 2021, one viral video pretty well summed up the depths of depravity reached by our masked society.

The video depicted a man punching a woman on a crowded New York subway. Many conservative commentators quickly took to their cameras and keyboards to point out that the crowd of bystanders was unfazed, even by New York standards. So why did no one step in to defend this woman, dishing out swift “street justice” in the name of chivalry?

Viewer feedback to this argument showed that the average clued in American is more ahead of the curve than many commentators. Things aren’t the same as they used to be, and because of the racial angle in this particular instance, stepping in to subdue a violent thug on a subway is liable to backfire against you.

Some cops might see you as the bad guy, and the county prosecutor could side with the thug, especially if in your rage you let the wrong word slip out, which 20 people captured on their cell phones. So now you don’t get lauded as a hero for risking life and limb to defend an assaulted woman. Instead, you get demonized.

Stuffy Sunday school attendees are often too naïve to accurately assess the moment they live in, in which the guiding rule should be that the old rules may no longer apply. The ancient world was clear on this. However, when a civilization reaches the dark age — weak leadership, corrupt institutions, chaos in society, and disorder in the family — the rules are irrelevant. They don’t work, and following them might even get you in trouble.

Look no farther than the McCloskeys, the family who in the summer of 2020 defended their homestead against a mob of trespassers they feared could turn violent. But, unfortunately, the response by the media and what we used to call “polite society” sided with the mob, denouncing those who used their Second Amendment right to protect life and property as the evil ones.

Efforts to defund the police — as well as vaccine mandates that either fire them or force them to quit — are just another stage in the trickle-down process in the breakdown of law and order that leads to vicious attacks such as the one on the subway. Look at what happened to San Francisco when they stopped prosecuting shoplifting.

Law and order cannot be enforced from the ground up. A healthy society starts at the top, with strong leaders who have no tolerance for crime. It then filters down through a respected police force within the community, and only then is there social support for individual acts of heroism when there is no other recourse.

Law and order is a dam consisting of many bricks. Remove them one by one, and you open the floodgates of chaos. Let’s remember this as we forge ahead in 2022.

Michael A Letts is the CEO and Founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image: Tony Webster via Flickr, CC BY SA 2.0 (cropped).