If limiting the unvaxxed is wise, what about limiting fat people?

For the record, I’ve nothing against our friendly-fronted friends. Why, my favorite philosopher, G.K. Chesterton, reportedly weighed in at close to 400 pounds. Yet the reality is that the horizontally challenged have something in common with the “unvaccinated.”

The latter are now today’s lepers, attaining this status via refusal to accept experimental mRNA therapy agents (MTAs, a.k.a. “vaccines”) designed to prevent something they don’t prevent. In fact, many Branch COVIDians talk about making “vaccine passports” a requirement for “participation in society.”

This is already happening to an extent in Australia, the Land Down Under — COVID tyranny. For example, Australia’s Northern Territory announced new draconian lockdown restrictions last week, with the MTA-resistant especially targeted.

Never mind that Lord Fauci the Infallible and other health oracles once said, implying it was quite the mountain to climb, that a 70 to 80 percent “vaccination” rate would suffice to deliver herd immunity, and Australia now has a 91 percent rate among people over 12.

But, hey, they just need to get that rate up to 154 percent and it’ll be shrimp-on-the-barbie and Foster’s time once again. Don’t say it’s impossible, either, because Democrat counties often prove the achievability of such numbers at election time. You just have to “vaccinate” those recently dead Australians, mate, to be fair dinkum safe — and forbid casket exiting and midnight zombie romps for the foreseeable future.

Anyway, “There are only three reasons to leave the home now, not five,” said Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner last Monday, explaining the COVIDian establishment of (dark) religion. “Work is not a reason to leave the home for the unvaccinated,” he continued, elaborating on the limitations. “The chief health officer has also determined that restriction of movement is critical right now and that one hour of exercise for the next four days is not essential.”

This is despite the fact that most coronavirus transmission occurs indoors and that adequate sunlight exposure reduces one’s chance of infection and serious illness.

Gunner also stated (video below) that you “may only leave home for three reasons — medical treatment, including Covid testing or vaccination — for essential goods and services, like groceries, power tokens, and medications – [and] to provide care or support to a family member or person who cannot support themselves.” Ja, mein führer!

Gunner is, of course, the poster boy for why insurrection was invented. He’s also quite dull, incorrectly claiming that the MTA-resistant are at “greater risk” of catching the China virus. He further stated that such people are more likely to require medical care, and this concern — that the MTA-resistant will clog up hospitals — is currently a major justification for compelling the jab now that many health authorities (e.g., Fauci) have confessed that the shot doesn’t prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission and contraction.

But consider the implications of the underlying principle, which is: “You have no right to make a life choice that increases the probability you’ll strain the medical system.” What of the plumper among us?

It’s not just that the overweight or obese have constituted 78 percent of China virus deaths, but that such stature is associated with a higher incidence of a host of illnesses. So, should the portly be limited in how much food they may buy and what kind? Should they be forced to exercise? They’re costing us all money, you know.

I’m being facetious, of course, but this mentality could be applied to anyone who’s seen as playing fast and loose with his health, such as smokers and sedentary thin people who happen to scarf down artery-clogging food.

For that matter, what if it’s learned that the promiscuous and people engaging in certain sexually anomalous behaviors inordinately burden the healthcare system? Well, I guess some things are worth the money — such as our ruling class’s favorite hobbies.

And, hey, if we weren’t distracted with the mob-catalyzing misdirection that is the blaming of the MTA-resistant, we might notice what our ruling class is actually doing.

