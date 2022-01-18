How brave is Glenn Youngkin?

With the election of Glenn Youngkin, Virginia now has a Republican governor for the first time since the Charlottesville Riots. He has already shown he is brave enough to take on the left-wing establishment that runs the public schools in his state. But I wonder if he has the moxie to go ask some of his rank-and-file state troopers to tell him what really happened that day in Charlottesville, what orders they followed, and who gave them. Jason Miyares, another Republican determined to make some waves, is the incoming Virginia attorney general. He could also do an inquiry into what law enforcement really did that day.

Back in 1908, G. K. Chesterton wrote what has been described as a psychological thriller, The Man Who Was Thursday, about a detective infiltrating a terror ring, only to find out that all the members were actually other infiltrators. After the FBI started recruiting an army of domestic spies and informants during and after WWII, people wondered if this was a case of life imitating art.

Then we saw the phony kidnap plot for Gretchen Whitmer, and it turns out that the FBI really was running false flag ops. In that case, everybody might have known it was bogus from the start. Who would ever want to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer? It would be like "The Ransom of Red Chief." The kidnappers would have to pay just to get rid of her.

It appears there were also FBI informants encouraging the January 6 riots, and I just wonder if this didn't all start with those curious events in Charlottesville back in August of 2017. The actions taken by law enforcement at the time never made any sense — especially if you know how such things are typically handled in the Southern states, after what is called the Greensboro Massacre in 1979.

Back then, demonstrators from Klan groups clashed with members of militant communist organizations, there was a shoot-out, and several people died. Massive civil suits were filed against the city and the state for not doing more to stop what they call in Chicago these days "mutual combat."

After that, state police agencies have closely monitored such extremist groups in their jurisdictions and will share intelligence with their neighbors. When there is a rare instance of an actual Klan or neo-Nazi march and the attendant Antifa-style counter-rally, state and local police in the South usually pick up on it early and will insist on elaborate precautions to keep the groups apart and other spectators away from both.

Yet that did not happen in Charlottesville. Local police idly stood by while armed protesters formed up to fight. The state police were well aware of the brewing conflict, having a helicopter overhead that suffered a fatal crash. In the aftermath, civil suits were filed against the Unite the Right Groups, who are penniless, but none against the deep pockets of the city and the state. A very suspicious character named Thomas Rousseau and his group, now called Patriot Front, were big players at Charlottesville and continue to act in such an odd way. They are suspected of being another false flag outfit.

At the very least, it seems conceivable a lot of people in the state and federal governments that day were aware of the danger and yet made a decision to let things play out and have the police stand down.

Like so many other problems in America today, we know where to look for answers buried by the perpetrators. The question is, who is in a position of authority has the courage to start digging them up?

Frank Friday is an attorney on Louisville, Ky.

Image: World Economic Forum via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.