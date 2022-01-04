Gov. DeSantis calls out lockdown politicians who sneak off to freedom in Florida

Here at American Thinker, we haven’t had a whole lot to say about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Florida jaunt. Other outlets are covering the matter so comprehensively—whether with jokes about her bizarrely sexualizing the story or straightforward articles about her hypocrisy (lockdowns in New York for the poor, freedom in Florida for the rich and famous)—that there didn’t seem to be too much to add. However, it is a story worth noting when Florida’s Governor DeSantis addresses, not just Ocasio-Cortez’s hypocrisy, but the hypocrisy of myriad leftist politicians who party in Florida while their constituents suffer at home.

DeSantis took questions from the press on Monday. He spoke about both the false claims that he disappeared for a while and about Ocasio-Cortez’s party trip to Florida while her constituents suffer from New York’s stringent mask and mandate rules.

When asked about the press’s bizarre obsession with his whereabouts when he took his wife for her cancer treatments, DeSantis opened with a low-key jab at Biden, saying, “Yeah, I mean, I guess I should have been at the beach in Delaware, right, and then they [Democrats in and out of the media] would have been really happy with that.”

Image: Gov. DeSantis takes apart leftist hypocrisy. YouTube screen grab.

He pointed out that his official schedule showed that he was working although, last Wednesday, he had nothing on his schedule and took advantage of the fact to be with his wife. DeSantis added that those who said it was a “vacation” to take care of someone going through the trauma of cancer treatment were offensive.

That was mild stuff, though, compared to the way DeSantis came out swinging when the subject turned to Ocasio-Cortez’s party-at-the-beach vacay:

If you don’t have the time or inclination to watch the video, here are a few of the points he made:

I think if I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man. Let me tell you. I mean, Congress people, mayors, governors.... [snip] I think a lot of Floridians say [to these same politicians], ‘Wait a minute. You’re bashing us because we’re not doing your draconian policies and yet we’re the first place you want to flee to basically to be able to enjoy life.’” [snip] You know, there are probably about a half dozen governors who had restrictions on their people and then were spotted at various points in Florida. Some of it’s been public; some of it’s not been public but people tell me these things. [snip] I’m happy, though, that Florida’s a place where people know they can come and they can live like normally people. They can make their own decisions. [snip] All it [the vaccine passport system in leftist cities] served to do was discriminate against people based on an individual choice; create a two-tiered society.

One of the horrible things about 2020 and 2021 was that leftists gained enormous control over large swaths of America thanks to the power the American people ceded to them because of their fear of COVID. However, one of the good things about 2020 and 2021 was that leftists gained that power. As is the case with all immature people (and if there’s one thing leftism is, it’s a collection of people who never developed beyond toddler and teenage narcissism), success has gone to their heads.

For years, conservatives have been telling people what leftism is and who leftists are and, for years, middle-of-the-roaders and non-political types have been pooh-poohing these statements as the exaggerated ravings of paranoid right-wing lunatics. Now, though, the leftist mask is gone and all that remains in its place is crazy arrogance. DeSantis, to his great credit, is absolutely willing to use his bully pulpit to call out this arrogance and the resulting tyranny that characterizes leftists as we begin the third decade of the 21st century.