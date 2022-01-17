Former head of UK Vaccination task force says a ‘waste of time’ to keep vaccinating people

Cracks are appearing in the vaccination frenzy that has gripped medical authorities and politicians here and elsewhere. Despite the admission by the CEO of Pfizer that “two doses of the vaccine offer very limited protection, if any,” fanatics in and out of medicine, government, and journalism persist in urging draconian measures to eliminate the unvaccinated from society. The propaganda and fear porn blitz has convinced about half of Democrats to want to vitiate the Constitution to persecute vax refusers and even questioners:

But the narrative that vaccinations offer deliverance from the scariest epidemic since the bubonic plague is crumbling before our very eyes, as the far milder omicron variant spreads herd immunity and the officially recognized truth of the effectiveness of therapeutic interventions such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin slowly reaches the public.

An important voice in Britain has spoken out on the absurdity of the vax frenzy. The Epoch Times reports:

It is a “waste of time” to keep vaccinating people against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, the former chairman of Britain’s Vaccines Taskforce has said. Dr. Clive Dix, who played a key role in helping pharmaceutical firms create the COVID-19 vaccines, told LBC radio on Jan. 16: “The Omicron variant is a relatively mild virus. And to just keep vaccinating people and thinking of doing it again to protect the population is, in my view, now a waste of time.” Dix said the focus now should be on protecting vulnerable people, such as those over 60, 2 percent of whom remain unvaccinated. “We should have a highly-focused approach to get those people vaccinated and anybody else who’s vulnerable,” he said. Though he supports the ongoing booster campaign, he said he has been “critical” of boosting everybody as he is not convinced “it was needed or is needed” for younger people.

Dr. Clive Dix

Photo credit: Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain

Note that Dr. Dix is not a critic of the vaccines and expresses no concern for side effects. His point is that there is little benefit, and that a rational policy should focus on the most vulnerable, not the bulk of the populace who are (and always have been) at little risk. That is what Sweden recognized at the start of the pandemic, and thereby avoided the huge costs of lockdowns, including the closings of schools that have led to skyrocketing rates of suicide and drug overdoses among young people.

Dix told The Observer newspaper last week that mass vaccination against COVID-19 should come to an end and the UK should focus on managing it as an endemic disease like flu. “We now need to manage disease, not virus spread,” he said. “So stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups is the future objective.”

Dr. Dix does not mention the use of therapeutics, and presumably sees vaccinations of the most vulnerable as a way of minimizing the harm of an infection, not preventing it. In essence, this uses the very expensive vaccines as an alternative to the cheap, generic medicines hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. But others in the UK, see the cost of vaccines as a factor that should halt the drive to vaccinate everyone:

The UK government’s medical advisers have already acknowledged that it is “untenable” to jab the population every three or six months. Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, said on Jan. 3 that it is not the government’s “long-term view” to give everyone a booster vaccine every few months. Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chair of the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told The Telegraph that it’s “not sustainable or affordable” to “vaccinate the planet every four to six months.”

I wish that the crazies who want to punish the unvaxxed would acknowledge the futility, if not the unconstitutionality and immorality, of their position. But now that the facts are coming out and people in high prestige medical posts are acknowledging the futility of mass vaccinations, perhaps the fever will abate.