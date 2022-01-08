Foreseeable electric car catastrophes

Imagine: It is September 4, 2035 in Miami and a large Cat. 5 hurricane is offshore headed straight for Miami.

Roughly 7 million persons are in the general area where the hurricane will come ashore in 24 hours. The governor orders an evacuation of the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area of Florida. All of the cars start heading north on I-95. All lanes a re cleared to head northbound. With Congress and President Cortez having mandated that all cars built after 2030 must be electric (no hybrids) everyone heads north, but now they are caught up in a terrible traffic jam.

Hurricane Katrina on US Weather Service radar

Electric cars are starting to stall out on the I-95 as well as the A1A and the Turnpike as they run out of power. There are simply not enough charging stations to charge the cars and police monitoring the available chargers are limiting drivers to 15 minutes. Chargers are shutting down as water shorts out the charging heads on the cars. The electric cars are turning off their air conditioners to preserve their remaining charge.

You are stuck in the traffic jam all night with the storm headed right at you. No battery, no A/C/ no windshield wipers, no GPS. All that you can do is call 911 and hope for help, but they can’t because all of the roads are blocked with stalled electric vehicles. The new electric police and EMT vehicles mandated by President Cortez soon are out of juice. The wind is increasing. Then Florida Power and Light turns off the grid as power lines come down.

How do you charge thousands of electric cars stalled in a traffic jam? Each car must be towed to a charger or given a quick charge just to get it off the road. With no A/C many elderly and infirm will die in their cars. In Florida or the Gulf coast thousands will surely drown.

Where is the electricity to charge these cars going to come from? Today’s grid is maxed out almost every day during the summer. No nuclear power. California has two nuclear plants and one is being totally decommissioned and the other is scheduled for decommissioning.

Lithium ion batteries are toxic waste. Where is the infrastructure to recycle these “green” car batteries.

Oil was “discovered” for commercial development in Pennsylvania in 1859. With 150 years to develop the infrastructure and distribution system for oil and gas, we are blessed with a robust and reliable source of power. Modern gasoline powered cars yield almost no air pollution. Is it such a smart idea to trash this well-developed system to go “green”?