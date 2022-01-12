Fauci wriggles like a fish on a hook when questioned about DARPA

On Monday, Project Veritas released documents showing that an organization called EcoHealth Alliance approached the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (aka DARPA) seeking funding for its research into SARS viruses in rats, only to be turned down because of DARPA’s gain of function concerns. EcoHealth then turned to Fauci’s NIAID, which seemingly did research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that led to COVID’s spread throughout the world. When quizzed about these documents before the Senate, Fauci denied the charges but, if you listen carefully, he denied a strawman of his own making.

Monday’s bombshell was that DARPA refused to accept EcoHealth’s proposal for bat virus research in China. It did so because EcoHealth’s proposal failed to acknowledge that it was obviously doing gain-of-function research and, therefore, failed to address safety concerns or problems with the gain-of-function-research moratorium. Project Veritas also produced an August 2021 letter from U.S. Marine Corp. Major Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA fellow. Major Murphy wrote the summary after finding conveniently “misfiled” documents.

If you don’t like plowing through documents, Project Veritas’s video explains what’s going on:

Major Murphy’s summary of what took place after 2018, when DARPA rejected the EcoHealth proposal is illuminating. If you have the time, read all 24 pages. For now, I’ll focus on two points.

The first is that, since April 2020, it’s been known within the government that both Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are curatives because of how they interact with the virus’s engineered spike protein. I happen to believe that the administrative state, Democrat party, and media (but I repeat myself) quashed this information, first to destroy Trump’s reelection chances and then to maintain steady pressure on Americans to conform to the jab regime.

Image: The DARPA cat and the Fauci rat from Reality Bites by Broc Smith.

The second point is what Major Murphy wrote about EcoHealth’s journey from DARPA to Fauci’s NAIAD. It must be understood that Major Murphy has no first-hand knowledge of what Fauci ultimately saw. Instead, as Major Murphy explains, he was privy to the original DARPA documents as well as the documents from the Wuhan lab, which allowed him to tie the two together. In other words, if I understand correctly what he wrote, while he knows EcoHealth connected with Fauci, he has no first-hand knowledge of whatever information, written or oral, that EcoHealth gave to Fauci:

Being defense-related, it makes sense that EcoHealth submitted the proposal first to the Department of Defense, before it settled with NIH/NIAID. [Note the passive formulation of “before it settled with,” phrasing that means Murphy didn’t know the terms of the settlement.] [snip] As is known, Dr. Fauci, with NIAID did not reject the proposal.

Now we can turn to Fauci’s strawman denial on Tuesday when he appeared before the Senate. Rand Paul went after him vigorously, which let to Fauci’s wonderful self-own as he held aloft a sign saying “Fire Dr. Fauci”:

.@RandPaul just ENDED Fauci on LIVE TV



Fauci has no idea what to do with himself other than tremble in fear and whine about Rand Paul's "Fire Fauci" campaign



This is the GREATEST thing you'll WATCH today. LOL! pic.twitter.com/zhWHmrKAwb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2022

Dr. Fauci and I finally agreed on something in our Senate hearing today pic.twitter.com/6MMX570yBn — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 11, 2022

In addition to Rand Paul, Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. (R. Kansas) also grilled Fauci regarding the latter’s insistence that his department never funded gain of function research:

Here’s what I noticed: Aside from Fauci’s repeated, creepy little flick of the tongue, beginning at 2:48, Fauci limits his denial to having seen the grant request, which is probably true. What he doesn’t say is that he never had different communications with EcoHealth or received different information. He also continued in his refusal to produce all the documents in his possession:

It really pains me to have to just point out to the American public how absolutely incorrect you are. What came out last night on Project Veritas was a grant that was submitted to DARPA. Then it distorted and said we funded the grant. We have never seen that grant and we have never funded that grant. So once again, you are completely and unequivocally incorrect when you join— The DARPA proposal was a grant that we never saw and we did not fund. So, you are incorrect, sir. [snip] Why don’t we go and look at the Veritas statement. They were talking about a grant that was submitted to DARPA....

By focusing entirely on “that grant,” Fauci manages not to answer whether he received a similar proposal, whether formal or informal, from EcoHealth. And of course, that’s true because NIAID would never receive a DARPA grant in the first place.

What Fauci could have said was something along the lines of “EcoHealth never came to us with any proposal....” Instead, he slithers around, tongue flickering, trying to distance himself from “that grant.”

Maybe Fauci really didn’t see anything at all. And maybe he just accidentally gave EcoHealth lots of taxpayer money to go to the CCP-military-allied Wuhan Institute of Virology and conduct gain of function research on bat viruses...but I’d be hard-pressed to believe that story.