Fauci could set a new record for government pay

It's hard to go a day without hearing the name of the supposed COVID health expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Now comes the latest in a long line of insults to the American people.

Fauci could receive a record retirement package, the largest in U.S. government history, a reward for his unfailing incompetence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Forbes auditors, he stands to make more than $350,000 per year. This "golden parachute" will increase each year based on the cost of living adjustments. Already, Fauci made more than $434,000 in 2021.

Michael Letts, a police officer and founder of InVest USA, quipped that Fauci's paycheck is robbery without a gun. He added that Fauci's services are far less beneficial to society than the work of ten police officers, whose combined pay in some municipalities equals Fauci's pay package.

Regardless of his retirement package, Fauci is breaking records. As a U.S. government employee of 55 years, Fauci's tenure plays a significant role in his retirement package. His current salary is also sky-high, making him the highest-paid federal employee for the second year in a row.

Yes, you read that right — Dr. Fauci makes more than the president himself.

Nowhere else but in the U.S. government could you be rewarded and even idolized for complete ineptitude, but here we are. Plus, Fauci is likely making a mint in additional booking fees, considering all of his media appearances.

Unfortunately for our collective health, Fauci has no plans of stepping down.

Many forget that this is the same man who said you could contract AIDS through kissing. I only wish I were lying.

The 81-year-old White House medical adviser has been called upon to step down by Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), but he has said defiantly, "There's no way I'm going to walk away from this until we get this under control. In the middle of it, I'm not going to walk away."

But still, we suffer. Still, we are infected. Still, we are dying.

Lena Muhtadi Borrelli spent time in finance, marketing, and hospitality with a diverse professional background before settling into full-time life as a freelance writer. She has written for TIME, Investopedia, MSN, Bankrate, Onerent, and TV Guide.

Image: NIAID via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).