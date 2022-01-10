Fact checker misstates facts at The Washington Post promoting a January 6 narrative

If The Washington Post fact checker articles continue to omit pertinent information for its readers, then the mainstream media will continue to be distrusted and viewed as the propaganda wing of the Democrat party.

Regarding The Washington Post article by Glenn Kessler (‘The facts on what did and did not occur Jan. 6, even as investigations continue’ Jan 7, 2022), how could the Post omit that Trump said: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Is it because it didn’t fit into the Democrat narrative? Why else? He not only said to march peacefully but to make “your voices heard.” Not your fists heard.

Observers of the “march peacefully” omission and other manipulations of the news may understandably conclude that the mainstream media is representing one side which is enabling and instigating a “Cold War” between right and left, to divide America.

President Biden ran on the platform of uniting America. We didn’t see it this January in the President’s speech and haven’t seen it since his inauguration.

And we certainly haven’t seen that fact brought up in media outlets like The Washington Post or in the fact checkers’ articles.

January 6 is not an indictment of all Republicans as the media is trying to portray. The Post article states that 2,000 protestors breached the Capital. ABC news quoted the Acting Capitol Police chief as saying nearly 1,000 while BuzzFeed said “roughly 800.” VOA also said “an estimated 800.” So, if 1,000 of the 85,000 protesters (the Post’s total number of protestors) breached the Capitol, that means 98% just went home that day. Certainly not an indictment of all Republicans -- not even of the protestors that day. It’s not even an indictment that Trump egged them on. If that were true, how come 98% decided to go home?

According to the VOA article, Seamus Hughes, deputy director of The George Washington University Program on Extremism, “said the majority of these rioters fall under what he calls the ‘merely curious’ category — "folks taking selfies in the Senate Rotunda.” It was an appalling, inexcusable day - no need for the Post to embellish.

January 6 was also no insurrection and repeating that over and over again, as the media is doing, won’t make it so. It’s not rational to believe that a serious insurrection against one of the most powerful nations in the world would be attempted by rioters with hockey sticks and bear spray. That’s what people carry when they riot. The event that unfolded that day was a riot that got out of control – nothing more.

This is not meant to diminish the seriousness of the day. Those that breached the Capitol should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Jeffrey Scott Shapiro, former assistant attorney general for the District of Columbia, and a senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, said in the Wall Street Journal 1/5/22 “…of the hundreds of “Capitol Breach Cases” listed at the Justice Department’s prosecution page, not one defendant is charged with insurrection under 18 U.S.C. 2383. That’s because insurrection is a legal term with specific elements. No prosecutor would dare mislabel negligent homicide or manslaughter a murder, because they are totally distinct crimes. The media has no legal or moral basis to do otherwise.”

The Washington Post and other media sources now have credibility that rivals Congress - even less than Vice President Kamala Harris’!

Suburban Republicans like myself and my friends were stunned and saddened by the horrible storming of the Capitol on January 6. We further feel that Trump’s response that day was pathetic, sitting by while a symbol of our great nation - the Capitol- was breached and trashed.

Post readers would never imagine that Republicans feel so disgusted by what happened on January 6 - that view is not represented anywhere in the Post.

Doesn’t The Washington Post realize that they would be more impactful if they tried to unite and build America, rather than tearing it down? Or does that just not sell subscriptions?!

DC Observer is the pen name of a writer who fears social and career persecution