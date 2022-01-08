Even SCOTUS leftists have to lie to further the left’s Wuhan virus narrative

Make no mistake about it, leftists lie. This is especially true of leftists in politics and the media. In fact, on most any matter dear to the left’s perverse agenda, one is safer assuming that the leftist you’re hearing or reading is lying. Thus, almost no one should’ve been surprised at the wild (and numerous) lies hurled by Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor during oral arguments over the Biden Administration’s private sector Wuhan Virus vaccine mandate.

Early in the hearing, Justice Kagan called the Wuhan Virus “the greatest public health danger that this country has faced in the last century.” She added, “More and more people are dying every day. More and more people are getting sick every day. I don’t mean to be dramatic here. I’m just sort of stating facts.” I suppose “sort of stating facts” is like “sort of telling the truth,” but it is really just a leftist’s way of saying “I’m feeding you a crock of crap!”

Of course, Kagan’s statements here are premised on the notion that we can even trust the U.S. Wuhan Virus numbers—we can’t. But even if we could, the number of Wuhan Virus deaths in the U.S. are lower than they were in late August of last year, and far lower than they were when (early December of 2020) then President-elect Biden said that “No — I don’t think it [Wuhan Virus vaccine] should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory.”

Later in her exchange with Scott Keller, seemingly defending Biden’s mandate, Kagan stated,

We all know what the best policy is. I mean, by this point, two years later, we know that the best way to prevent spread is for people to get vaccinated and to prevent dangerous illness and death is for people to get vaccinated. That is by far the best. The second best is to wear masks.

These statements are worse than her others. Two years into this virus, there’s little in the data that show that the “best way to prevent spread” of the Wuhan Virus is to get people vaccinated. On the contrary, vaccines haven’t stopped the spread of the Wuhan Virus. Some of the most infected places in the U.S. are those with some of the highest rates of vaccination and mask use.

Tellingly, these (Democrat dominated and led) parts of the U.S. have also enacted lengthy and widespread mask mandates. None of this has been effective in preventing the spread of the Wuhan Virus. How many more times must we tell leftists that masks (especially cloth masks) are nearly useless in stopping or even slowing the spread of the Wuhan Virus?!

Justice Breyer told Mr. Keller

The hospitals are today, yesterday, full, almost to the point of the maximum they’ve ever been in this disease, okay? And you heard references, studies, I mean, they—they vary, but some of them say that the hospitalization is 90 percent or maybe 60 percent or maybe 80 percent, but a big percent, filled up yesterday or the day before with people who are not vaccinated, okay? So that’s—we’re talking about now.

These statements are patently false. U.S. hospitals are not full of Wuhan Virus patients. They are not “full” of patients in general. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), only about 17 percent of all U.S. hospital beds are occupied by Wuhan Virus patients. Breyer seems to have no idea what the number is. There’s a vast difference in 60 percent capacity vs. 90 percent capacity, yet Breyer tosses both numbers out.

The most egregious lies on the Wuhan Virus during the mandate arguments were uttered by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She declares that “Omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as Delta did.” This is false. She then stated that “We have hospitals that are almost at full capacity.” Maybe some are, but most are not.

The biggest lie of the day was when Sotomayor said, “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in—in serious condition and many on ventilators.” Whatever metric one wants to use, at no point during this tragic episode have children been in “serious” danger from the Wuhan Virus. In two years of this, there hasn’t been a total of 100,000 children hospitalized in the U.S. due to the Wuhan Virus. Again according to DHHS data, currently there’s just over 3,300 U.S. children in the hospital with the Wuhan Virus.

Note that is with the Wuhan Virus, not from the Wuhan Virus. Even Fauci himself recently admitted “If you look at the children [who] are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with COVID as opposed to because of COVID.” U.S. children have suffered far more from the foolish lockdowns, mask mandates, and Wuhan Virus vaccines than they have from the virus itself.

If you’re going to lie to further a narrative, you should at least be good at it—especially if you’re sitting on the highest court in the land. This was indeed an embarrassing effort by the lying left!

Thomas Lifson adds:

Chief Justice Roberts has fretted about the Court maintaining its prestige and non-political status. After the lies and outright buffoonery yesterday. I will nbever look at the Court the same way. The damage to its standing is gigantic and irreversible for the foreseeable future. They may sit in a Greek temple

But they are now a clown show.

