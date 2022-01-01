Even in a time of tribulation, Ron DeSantis emerges triumphant

Once again, Florida’s Ron DeSantis was in the news and, once again, he made Democrats look bad—and, in this case, very, very small. Several of them attacked DeSantis for a low-key public presence during the holiday season, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being exceptionally nasty to cover for her relaxing mask-free in the Miami sun while her constituents suffer through New York’s endless winter of masks and despair. These Democrats were, or ought to have been, covered with shame when it emerged that DeSantis was keeping a low profile to support his wife during her cancer treatments.

In the leftist media swamp, there were a lot of sinister theories regarding Ron DeSantis’s low-profile week (and of course, all the theories revolved around the obsession with Florida’s COVID count, which is negligible compared to New York’s). It began with the Democrat Mayor of Orange County, Florida, who snarked that people in Florida “should be outraged” that DeSantis wasn’t out and about on December 29. The usual suspects took it from there:

The absence of the generic Chief Executive Working photo of DeSantis over the past week plus suggests that he is in fact ill, and such a simple photo can't be taken.



Something is really off here. Shocking they were not able to swat this away today. https://t.co/4nQ5J2qvg1 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) December 30, 2021

But seriously, where is Ron DiSantis? How does the Governor of one of our largest states just check out during a surge in a pandemic? — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 31, 2021

Logic would suggest that he caught Covid. And very possibly a bad case. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 31, 2021

Joy Reid, of course, piled on too:

A governor, not governing during a crisis; and sunning his belly on vacation instead. @GovRonDeSantis is the Nero of Ted Cruzes. https://t.co/JaVTNdPbBh — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 30, 2021

Christina Pushaw quickly set Reid right about the facts:

Have you ever considered that you’re one of the reasons nobody trusts the media? pic.twitter.com/nyiqzstZhT — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 30, 2021

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez came into the attempted beat-down on DeSantis, because she was seen hanging out mask-free in Miami:

P.S. We recommend the Rock Shrimp Roll and the Aoki Tai the next time you decide to dine in Miami.



Cheers! — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

I’ll say this for AOC—she believes that the best defense is to be incredibly offensive. She came out swinging, with an attack against DeSantis:

I’d also be happy to share some notes from @GovKathyHochul’s work in NY since he seems to be in need of tips! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Julie Kelly took some of the wind out of AOC’s sails by reminding this healthy, multi-vaxxed young woman that she keeps appointing proxies to vote for her in Congress: “I continue to be unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency....”

The coup de grâce, though, was the real reason that DeSantis, who has indeed worked through the holidays, nevertheless kept a low profile: He was busy supporting his wife through her cancer treatments:

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis accompanied his wife to her cancer treatment while critics were accusing the governor of taking a vacation as coronavirus cases spiked, Fox News has learned. A DeSantis spokesperson said the governor accompanied wife Casey to cancer treatment Dec. 29, the day several left-wing critics accused the governor of “missing.” DeSantis' announced in October that his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer, telling Fox News at the time that as “the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady.”

We wish Casey DeSantis as easy a passage as possible through the unpleasantness of being treated for breast cancer, and a swift and complete recovery. And we applaud leftists for continuing to attack Governor DeSantis because, every time they do, he comes out smelling of roses while they come out smelling of...something else.

Image: Ron and Casey DeSantis. Public Domain.